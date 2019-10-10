India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Mayank slams brilliant ton, Kohli-Pujara hit fifties on Day 1 - As it happened

Pune, Oct 10: Mayank Agarwal slammed a brilliant 108 while Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli notched up respective fifties on opening day as Indian batters dominated on the opening day (October 10) of the second Test match between India and South Africa in Pune.
Mayank slammed his career's second ton and continued to make the home season special with his fine batting effort. Mayank scored 108 before getting dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.
Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply for 14 by Rabada and the first wicket to perish after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first.
Cheteshwar Pujara (58) was the third wicket Indians lost and he too was removed by Rabada, who was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas.
The play was stopped due to bad light in the 86th over. Kohli (63*) and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (18*) will resume batting on Day 2.
Here's how the Day 1 panned out:
Early Stumps in Pune due to bad light!! India are 273/3 in 85.1 overs. Virat Kohli - 63* & Ajinkya Rahane - 18* will resume batting on Day 2. It has been a dominating day for Indian batters and Kagiso Rabada as the pacer picked up all three wickets on the opening day.
A fifty for the Indian Captain with a single. This is his 23rd half-century in Tests. Good going.
India - 249/3 in 80 overs. South Africa have immediately taken the second new ball. Philander has been brought into the attack.
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane complete 50-run partnership for the fourth-wicket
Four! Dean Elgar has been brought into the attack and Kohli welcomes him with a boundary
After 75 overs, India reach 223/3. Kohli - 27* | Rahane - 5* are present in the middle. The partnership between them is worth 25.
200 comes up for India in the 65th over. They have lost three wickets in the process.
Wicket! Third wicket for Rabada. Mayank Agarwal (108) edges and Faf du Plessis takes a brilliant catch at slip. India - 198/3 in 61 overs.
The celebration!
That's another fine century from @mayankcricket
Mayank continues his good form in Pune!
Mayank Agarwal's last two first-class innings in Pune:
103* vs South Africa, Today
304* vs Maharastra, Nov 2017#INDvSA
100! Back-to-back centuries!! Mayank Agarwal brings up another fine ton.
Indian openers scoring back-to-back 100s vs SA: Virender Sehwag in 2009/10 Mayank Agarwal in 2019/20
SIX, SIX! Mayank Agarwal hits consecutive maximums off Maharaj and moves on to 99*. The first one was hit over mid-off and the second one was straight above the bowler's head.
Vernon Philander will bowl the second over in the post-tea session. They are looking to attack new-man-in Virat Kohli and get another wicket.
Mayank Agarwal - 86* and Virat Kohli - 0* are back in the middle to resume batting in the final session of the day. Maharaj will start the proceedings with the ball for SA.
Tea Break! India - 168/2 in 53 overs. In 28 overs bowled in this session 98 runs were scored and India lost Cheteshwar Pujara.
Wicket! Cheteshwar Pujara (58) falls soon after getting to his half-century as he edges Kagiso Rabada and Faf du Plessis takes a simple catch at slip. India - 168/2 in 51 overs.
50!!! Cheteshwar Pujara gets another boundary and he completes his 22nd Test Fifty with that shot. Back-to-back fifties from Saurashtra batter.
Pujara - % Deliveries Stepping down the Wicket v Spinners
Till 2017 - 15.3%
Since 2018 - 37.0%#INDvSA https://t.co/W3PfOeMr6d
Four! 150 up for India with a boundary from Pujara.
SIX!! First maximum of the Indian innings comes from the bat of, guess who, Cheteshwar Pujara. India - 140/1 after 45 overs.
Senuran Muthusamy has been brought into the attack by Faf du Plessis.
Four! Brilliant pull shot from Mayank Agarwal and it brought a century partnership between Mayank and Cheteshwar Pujara for the second wicket. India - 128/1
Drinks! India - 115/1 in 40 overs. Cheteshwar Pujara - 30* & Mayank Agarwal - 61* are present in the middle. They have added 38 runs since lunch break and Agarwal has completed his fifty in the process.
Fifty! Half-century for Mayank Agarwal and 100 comes up for India. The opener continues his form with the bat as he notches up his fourth half-century off 112 deliveries.
Four, Four! Consecutive boundaries from Mayank against Maharaj. The batsman moves into 40s.
2nd Session, Day 1: Pujara - 19* and Mayank - 34* walk into the middle to resume batting in the post-lunch session.
Lunch Time in Pune! India - 77/1 after 25 overs. This session has been shared by the two teams. Rohit fell cheaply but Pujara and Mayank revived the team well.
India 70/1 after 22 overs. Pujara - 15* Mayank - 31* have done well so far.
Four, Four! Keshav Maharaj has been introduced by SA skipper in the 20th over. Pujara hits back-to-back boundaries against the leg-spinner.
Harsha in awe of Mayank's cover drives.
Four drives from Mayank Agarwal against Nortje. Worth driving all the way from Mumbai just to see those.
Dale Steyn has some suggestion for SA skipper Faf du Plessis.
Use that short leg brotha
50 up for India with a single from Pujara. With that single, Pujara also opened his account in this inning.
2nd Test, Day 1: A challenging first hour of play for the Indians. The Protea pacers have bowled exceedingly well. Indians lost an opener cheaply. We've seen a tough contest between bat and ball in the first hour. India - 36/1 after 13 overs.
Dropped! Cheteshwar Pujara (0) dropped at forward-short-leg by Bavuma. Rabada would have got the big fish out for a duck.
Dropping Vihari would have been a tough decision for Kohli.
Reminded of the great Michael Holding's words—team selection isn't about justice...it's about balance. Leaving out Vihari (highest scorer from the last series) must be a tough decision to take.
Wicket! Kagiso Rabada strikes with a beauty. Rohit Sharma (14) edges the pacer and Quinton de Kock takes a simple catch. India - 25/1 in 10 overs
Rabada removes Rohit. Focus on Mayank now. Need to see off Nortje's opening burst.
Aakash Chopra praises Protea pacers for bowling in the right areas in the first 30 minutes and troubling the openers.
Good bowling...some help from the surface. Openers fighting it out. Good half an hour of Test cricket. Loving it.
Bowling change for SA! Anrich Nortje has been brought in the attack by skipper Faf. And the debutant starts with a fine display of pace in his first over.
Anrich Nortje.. speeds (kph) in his first over in Test cricket
143, 141, 143, 149, 148, 147#IndvSA #IndvsSA
Four! Rohit Sharma gets his first boundary in the gully region off Rabada. India - 19/0 after 8 overs.
Lucky!!! Mayank Agarwal survives a tight LBW appeal as Proteas go upstairs. It turned out to be 'Umpire's Call'. Philander was pretty convinced and the Proteas were confident in their appeal as well.
Four! Edged and Mayank gets a boundary off Rabada as the ball flies past gully region. He wasn't in control of that the shot but luckily there was no fielder. First boundary of Indian innings.
Kohli is only behind MS Dhoni in terms of leading India to most Tests.
50th Test as captain for Virat Kohli!
Most successful bowlers under Kohli
227 - R Ashwin
149 - Ravindra Jadeja
120 - Mohd Shami#IndvSA #IndvsSA
Tight over from Philander. India - 7/0 after 3 overs.
Kagiso Rabada bowls the second over for SA.
Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal are in the middle to open innings for India. Vernon Philander starts with the new ball.
South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami
Faf: There is a bit of grass on this morning, but I was asking Virat to teach me the sleight of hand trick to win tosses in India. We're bringing in Nortje for Piedt, so just a bit of extra pace here. That first innings was positive, that showed that we could score big even in India. A Test debut for any player is a special thing.
Kohli: We're batting first. Looks like a hard wicket. Runs on the board and on this surface, the ball will eventually turn here on Day 2 and 3, so Day 1 will be the best time to bat. The players were putting pressure on me to win the toss. With the grass on the pitch and the reverse option on this track, we needed a new seam option. Vihari misses out unfortunately and Umesh Yadav comes into the side.
Umesh Yadav replaces Hanuma Vihari in India's Playing XI. Nortje replaces Piedt in SA Playing XI.
2nd Test: Toss: In his 50th match as captain Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bat first in Pune
Teams are getting ready in Pune. Sunil Gavaskar in his pitch report says, "If you've lost form, then you'd like to come to Pune and bat. It's dry, despite the rains and it's been very well-covered, so it has been maintained well. He hasn't had time to water it much, hence the dryness. The grass should hold it together for Day 1, and it should be really good to bat on for the first day. The ground is a little soft and squishy, so there might be a delay in the start, but win the toss and bat-first, a no-brainer for any captain."
Getting match ready
