India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Mayank slams brilliant ton, Kohli-Pujara hit fifties on Day 1 - As it happened

Pune, Oct 10: Mayank Agarwal slammed a brilliant 108 while Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli notched up respective fifties on opening day as Indian batters dominated on the opening day (October 10) of the second Test match between India and South Africa in Pune.

Mayank slammed his career's second ton and continued to make the home season special with his fine batting effort. Mayank scored 108 before getting dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply for 14 by Rabada and the first wicket to perish after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first.

Cheteshwar Pujara (58) was the third wicket Indians lost and he too was removed by Rabada, who was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas.

The play was stopped due to bad light in the 86th over. Kohli (63*) and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (18*) will resume batting on Day 2.

Here's how the Day 1 panned out: