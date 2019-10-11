India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Umesh, Shami strike early after Kohli stole the thunder on Day 2 - As it happened

Pune, Oct 11: Virat Kohli posted his career's highest individual total in Tests before declaring India's first innings at 601/5 on the second day of the second Test match here on Friday (October 11). In response, India's pacers picked up three quick wickets to put themselves in a commanding position against the Proteas.
Kohli - who scored an unbeaten 254 - took the hosts to massive 601/5. Ravindra Jadeja (91) and Ajinkya Rahane (59) were the other batsmen who frustrated the tourists on day two. But Umesh Yadav (2/16) and Mohammad Shami (1/3) put up a fine display of pace bowling and gave the visitors big blows later in the evening before the close of play.
South Africa were 36/3 in 15 overs and still trail by 565 runs when the umpires signalled the end of the day's play.
Indians resumed the days play from 273/3 in 85.1 overs and frustrated the visitors for the most part of the day to put themselves in a driver's seat. It was the tenth occasion when Indians posted a score in excess of 600 in Tests, under Kohli's captain.
Here's how the action unfolded on the second day:
Stumps, Day 2: SA - 36/3 in 15 overs, trail India by 565 runs. Theunis de Bruyn (20*) & Anrich Nortje (2*) will resume batting on Day 3.
Dropped! Anrich Nortje gets a thick edge off Shami but Mayank Agarwal fails to hold on to it at fourth slip. Should have been taken.
Not Out! Anrich Nortje takes the #DRS to overturn the caught-behind dismissal against him off Shami. The ultra-edge confirmed there was no contact between bat and ball. SA - 33/3 in 10 overs.
Wicket! India take DRS to perfection and get another wicket. Shami strikes on his first ball. Bavuma (8) nicks him and Saha does the rest. They went upstairs to review it and ultra-edge confirmed there was a spike. SA - 33/3 in 9.1 overs.
Bowling change for India! Ravindra Jadeja has been brought into the attack by Kohli in the 9th over.
After 7 overs, South Africa are 33/2, trail India by 568 runs. Bavuma - 8* | Theunis de Bruyn - 19* are present in the middle for the visitors.
Not Out! Umpires go upstairs to review if Temba Bavuma's catch taken by Saha - behind the stumps - was clean or not. Umpire's soft signal was 'out' but replays showed the ball bounced from the ground before going into the wicketkeeper's gloves. Bavuma survives.
Wicket! Dean Elgar (6) chops it on to the stumps and departs. Umesh is on 🔥🔥 as he gets his second wicket of the innings. SA - 13/2 in 3.5 overs.
South Africa's opening stands in Asia since November 2015: 9, 8, 15, 4, 17, 36, 5, 1, 12, 4, 23, 14, 4, 2 (today).
Wicket! Umesh Yadav traps Aiden Markram in front on the second ball he bowled. Markram departs for a duck. This is a brilliant start from the Indians. SA - 2/1 in 1.2 overs, trail India by 599 runs.
Aiden Markram's scores in the first innings in Tests in Asia— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 11, 2019
0, 7, 5, 0#INDvSA
2nd innings! South Africa openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram open innings for visitors. Ishant starts the proceedings for the hosts with the new ball.
Wicket! Ravindra Jadeja (91) misses out on a well deserved century. He skies Muthusamy but failed to connect it well and Theunis de Bruyn takes a simple catch in the deep. India declare innings at 601/5 in 156.3 overs. This is the tenth time India have scored 600+ under Kohli's captaincy.
600 up for India in 156 overs! Kohli - 253* | Jadeja - 91* are batting with a partnership of 224 runs between them.
Virat Kohli completes his maiden 250 in Test Cricket
248* - Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record of Highest Individual Total in Test Cricket
201-run-partnership between Kohli and Jadeja and it came off just 215 balls. India - 577/4 in 153 overs.
6,1,6,0,4,4! 19 runs came from that over bowled by Senuran Muthusamy and India reach 551/4 in 150 overs.
Partnership of 150 between Kohli and Jadeja. These two are frustrating the Proteas now.
Four, Four, 2, Four! Ravindra Jadeja brings up his 12th half-century with a flurry of boundaries in this over.
500 comes up for India for the loss of 4 wickets.
7 of Kohli's last 15 Test centuries were 200!
Virat Kohli's first test double hundred was against the West Indies in 2016. If you include that knock, 7 of his last 15 test centuries were double hundreds & another two more than 150! Incredible conversion rate!— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 11, 2019
Not Out!! Kohli (208) was caught at slip but Muthusamy had overstepped and it is a No Ball.
SIX!!! Kohli's shifting gears now. The swashbuckler hammers Senuran Muthusamy over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
Most Test Double Hundreds 12 - Sir Don Bradman 11 - Kumar Sangakkara 9 - Brian Lara 7 - VIRAT KOHLI / Wally Hammond / Mahela Jayawardena 6 - Sachin Tendulkar / Virender Sehwag / Javed Miandad / Marvan Atapattu /Ricky Ponting / Younis Khan
All hail, #KingKohli 👑— BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2019
7000 career Test runs ✅#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/RBqQovcpQ6
💯💯!! VIRAT KOHLI Slams his 7th Double Hundred in Test Cricket, 1st against South Africa. Mayank was the double centurion in the previous Test, and Kohli here. Indian batters are having a gala time in this home season.
#KingKohli also completed his 7000 Run in Test Cricket.
100-run partnership between Kohli and Jadeja for the fifth wicket. India 476/4 in 142 overs.
Play resumes after tea break. All eyes on Virat Kohli as he nears 200.
Tea Break!! India 473/4 in 141 overs. Kohli - 194* Jadeja - 25* This has been another dominant session as India score 117 runs and lost just 1 wicket.
Kohli moves into 190s. He's already slammed 6 double centuries in Test. Can he make it 7th today?
450 comes up for India in this game and Kohli is nearing his double century.
50-run partnership between Kohli and Jadeja.
Kohli surpasses Don Bradman's record.
Most 150+ scores by a captain in Tests:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 11, 2019
9* - VIRAT KOHLI
8 - Don Bradman#IndvSA
Virat Kohli - 156* and Ravindra Jadeja - 5* are present in the middle. India reach 415/4 in 128 overs.
400 up for India!
Highest % of dismissals vs spin for India (75+ inngs) 49.5 A Rahane * 48.8 MAK Pataudi 42.2 I Sharma 40.2 V Manjrekar 39.1 EAS Prasanna 37.7 Harbhajan -- Rahane has got out to spin 45 times out of his 91 dismissals.
Tests to 100 wickets by SA spinners: 22 Hugh Tayfield 27 Keshav Maharaj * 35 Paul Adams/ Paul Harris 43 Nicky Boje
Frustration is getting the better off Rabada. Some expletives shared between him and Quinton de Kock. India - 389/4 in 123 overs.
Wicket! Ajinkya Rahane (59) gets a faint edge off Keshav Maharaj and Quinton de Kock takes a simple catch. The century stand has been broken. India - 375/4 in 117 overs. Rahane was 100th Test victim for Maharaj. He's the quickest Protea spinner to this milestone.
Only five South African spinners have claimed 100+ Test wickets.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 11, 2019
Keshav Maharaj is the second quickest to 100 wkts (in 27 Tests) after Hugh Tayfield (in 22 Tests in 1955)#IndvSA #IndvsSA
Play resumes after the lunch break. Indian batsmen would be looking to extend the score.
India 356/3 at lunch in 113 overs. Kohli - 104* | Rahane 58* are present in the middle and they will resume batting after the break. Together they have shared a stand of 158* between them and helped the hosts dominate this session after a cautious start in the morning.
That's Lunch on Day 2 of the 2nd Test.#TeamIndia 356/3 (Virat 104*, Rahane 58*) #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/qVbPecBtZm— BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2019
Highest 4th wicket partnership for Ind vs SA: 147* Virat Kohli - Ajinkya Rahane, Pune 2019/20 145 Rahul Dravid - Sourav Ganguly, Jo'burg 1996/97 136 Virender Sehwag - Subramanian Badrinath, Nagpur 2009/10 108 Rahul Dravid - Sourav Ganguly, Joburg 1996/97
💯!! 26th TEST CENTURY for Virat Kohli. He equals Steve Smith - who has also slammed the equal number of tons in Tests.
Fewest innings to 26 Test 100s: 69 Don Bradman 121 Steve Smith 136 Sachin Tendulkar 138 Virat Kohli 144 Sunil Gavaskar 145 Matthew Hayden
Senuran Muthusamy has been introduced by the skipper to break the partnership between Kohli and Rahane.
Fifty! Ajinkya Rahane brings up his 20th half-century.
Four! Ajinkya Rahane cuts Keshav Maharaj and gets a boundary. He moves on to 48* India - 337/3 in 105 overs.
Kohli moves into 90s.
Not Out! Keshav Maharaj makes a big appeal for LBW against Ajinkya Rahane but the umpire wasn't interested. Faf goes upstairs to review it but the ball-tracking confirmed the impact was outside leg. DRS lost.
Drinks! First hour's play is over. India have added 41 runs and haven't lost any wickets so far.
300 comes up for India with a boundary from Kohli's bat.
100-run partnership between Kohli and Rahane. 10th century stand between Kohli & Rahane in Tests!
- Among the 15 Indian pairs with 2000+ partnership runs, no other pair has a higher average partnership - 64 - They went past 3000 partnership runs when the stand was 23.
91.6 - Four - Kohli plays a glorious on-drive off Rabada 92.1 - Four - Rahane plays a cover drive off Philander to get a boundary
Protea bowlers are asking some tough questions in the morning session. Indian batters will have to bat with caution.
Test cricket Batting much like driving on Indian roads, be cautious when in the middle of a good spell, but you can accelerate on a free road.. and of course a good ball could come from anywhere 🤷🏻♂️, best is to forget and move on 🤣🙌🏼 ..#INDvsSA— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 11, 2019
Edged and Four!! Kohli gets a lucky boundary as the ball just went past wicketkeeper and slip cordon. Kohli has just gone past Dilip Vengsarkar.
Virat Kohli - 6869* runs has just gone past Dilip Vengsarkar (6868).— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 11, 2019
Kohli is now at #53 in the all time list of leading run-getters in Test cricket.#IndvSA #IndvsSA
2nd Test, Day 2: Kohli and Rahane resume batting for India on Day 2. Kagiso Rabada starts the proceedings with the ball
