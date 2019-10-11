India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Umesh, Shami strike early after Kohli stole the thunder on Day 2 - As it happened

Pune, Oct 11: Virat Kohli posted his career's highest individual total in Tests before declaring India's first innings at 601/5 on the second day of the second Test match here on Friday (October 11). In response, India's pacers picked up three quick wickets to put themselves in a commanding position against the Proteas.

Kohli - who scored an unbeaten 254 - took the hosts to massive 601/5. Ravindra Jadeja (91) and Ajinkya Rahane (59) were the other batsmen who frustrated the tourists on day two. But Umesh Yadav (2/16) and Mohammad Shami (1/3) put up a fine display of pace bowling and gave the visitors big blows later in the evening before the close of play.

South Africa were 36/3 in 15 overs and still trail by 565 runs when the umpires signalled the end of the day's play.

Indians resumed the days play from 273/3 in 85.1 overs and frustrated the visitors for the most part of the day to put themselves in a driver's seat. It was the tenth occasion when Indians posted a score in excess of 600 in Tests, under Kohli's captain.

Here's how the action unfolded on the second day: