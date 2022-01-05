Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hosts 34 for no loss in pursuit of 240

By Pti

Johannesburg, Jan 5: Chasing 240 to win, South Africa were 34 for no loss at tea on the third day of the second Test against India, here on Wednesday.

Skipper Dean Elgar (10) and Aiden Markaram (24) batted purposefully in pursuit of a series-levelling win. Resuming at 85 for two, India put on board 266 runs before being bowled out during the second session.

Cheteshwar Pujara (53), Ajinkya Rahane (58), Hanuma Vihari (40 not out) and Shardul Thakur (28) defied the Proteas attack.

Pacers Lungi Ngidi (3/43), Marco Jansen (3/67) and Kagiso Rabada (3/73) shared nine wickets between them. India are leading the series 1-0, having won the Centurion Test by 113 runs.

Brief scores:

India: 202 and 266 in 60.1 overs (A Rahane 58, C Pujara 53; K Rabada 3/73, M Jansen 3/67, L Ngidi 3/43).

South Africa: 202 and 34 for none in 7 overs. (A Markaram 24 batting)

Comments

MORE CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 35,018,358 | World - 295,510,864
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 19:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 5, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments