India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: India Probable XI for the Pune Test match

1. Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai man made a remarkable debut as Test opener for India scoring twin hundreds at Vizag, cornerstone of India's thumping win. And Rohit will be eager to cash in on the good form at Pune as well.

2. Mayank Agarwal

Mayank scored his first Test hundred at Vizag and then converted it into a double hundred too. The Karnataka man has always showed the propensity for Daddy Hundreds and he will be keen for another one in Pune.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara has not entirely looked in his comfort zone. Of course, he made an 82 in the second innings at Vizag, but there were four chances in that innings. However, Pujara has too much class and a big one could be round the corner.

4. Virat Kohli

Kohli did not have a big Test at Vizag. The Indian skipper made a 20 in the first innings and then made a quick 31 with declaration looming. He would be eager to add a three-figure mark under his belt sooner than later.

5. Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane was India's main run-getter in the series against the West Indies. But he made a modest beginning to the series against South Africa, though made a cameo 17-ball 27 in the second innings at Vizag, helping India declare well in advance on the fourth day. Now the father of a baby girl, Rahane will be eager to celebrate the occasion with a substantial score.

6. Hanuma Vihari

Along with Rahane, Vihari was India's batting mainstay in the West Indies. However, at Vizag he had a very minimal role to play and he would like to take a bigger share of pie at Pune,

7. Wriddhiman Saha

Saha did not have to do much with the bat. But the Bengal man made his comeback Test a memorable one behind the stumps. His work behind the wood was quite neat as ever and he will be keen to build on it.

8. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja once again underline his growing status as an all-form all-rounder with two useful knocks down the order and a match haul of six wickets. He will be keen to continue the good work at Pune as well.

9. R Ashwin

Like Rohit, Ashwin also played his comeback Test at Vizag and made the occasion memorable with an eight-wicket haul for the match. Along the way, he became the joint fastest to reach 350 Test wickets along with Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan. Ashwin will be looking forward to keep the good work going.

10. Ishant Sharma

Ishant, the second highest wicket-taker for India against the West Indies, did not have a memorable Test at Vizag bowling 17 overs in two innings combined for a wicket. He will be eager to contribute more to the team at Pune.

11. Mohammed Shami

After a wicketless first innings, Shami underscored his status as a second innings, wearing down pitch master with a five-wicket haul that effectively ended South Africa's fight. Shami will be gunning for more at Pune.