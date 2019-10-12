Cricket
By
Wriddhiman Saha is the best wicketkeeper in the world, takes 96.9% catches off pacers

Pune, October 12: Wriddhiman Saha might be on the verge of 35 but the Indian wicketkeeper is one of the best, if not the best, in the business behind the stumps at present in the world. The third day morning session of the second Test against South Africa here on Saturday (October 13), saw Saha pulls off two good catches to support the Indian bowlers to perfection.

Let's a take a ringside view of Saha's efforts and how he adds immense value to this Indian side.

1. High catch efficiency

Among the active wicketkeepers in international cricket at present, Saha leaves others behind with his proficiency in catching against pace bowlers. Saha as per a CricViz stat, completes 96.9% catches successfully. Rishabh Pant, by contrast, takes 91.6% of catches and he is in the 9th slot. Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella gives good competition to Saha with 95.5% while England's Jonny Bairstow is third in the list with 95.2%.

2. Saha takes a gem to dismiss De Bruyn

The Bengal man flew to his right to take an edge from Theunis de Bruyn off Umesh Yadav. The ball was travelling quite fast to Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip but Saha intercepted it mid-way to dismiss De Bruyn and to give Umesh his third wicket in his comeback Test.

3. What team thinks of Saha

"I thought he is keeping really well. We have grown up in these conditions but it is not easy for the keeper in these conditions because the odd ball turns and stays low and suddenly. I don't know that much technically but as a keeper you have to stay very still and I thought he did a great job. Even today balls which did not carry to him, he put his body behind to make sure runs are not offered easily. He is helpful in DRS and he is a big part in our line-up and that is why he is back in the squad," Rohit Sharma said during the first Test at Visakhapatnam.

4. What lies ahead of Pant

"Pant has certainly the quality that any team wants. Who should play and who should not I am not getting into that but we know what Pant can do with the bat. Of course, he is working hard on his game, batting and keeping. Keeping plays a big part in these conditions and I am sure the with the support, he will get better with time. He can also learn from Sah. In the West Indies, Saha guided him after every session. They have great understanding," said Rohit.

Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11:09 [IST]
