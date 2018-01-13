Cricket

2nd Test: Allan Donald to VVS Laxman, experts question Virat Kohli for dropping Bhuvneshwar Kumar

New Delhi, Jan 13: India skipper Virat Kohli was criticised on social media for his surprise decision to drop in-form pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second Test match against South Africa in Centurion on Saturday (January 13).

Bhuvneshwar, who was the highest wicket-taker for India in the opening Test in Cape Town, made way for Ishant Sharma in the playing XI. Skipper Kohli, while revealing the reason behind preferring Ishant over Bhuvneshwar, said the former gets some extra bounce and Centurion track would favour the lanky pacer.

Bhuvneshwar didn't just perform well with the ball, in fact, he was the most successful Indian batsman - in terms of balls faced - for the tourists in Cape Town. After AB de Villiers Bhuvneshwar played most number of deliveries in the game that was dominated by pacers.

However, several fans and experts didn't agree with Kohli's bizarre justification to drop their in-form pacer and criticised the skipper.

Miffed with skipper Kohli's decision to drop Bhuvneshwar bemused fans and experts questioned the team management. Even former India cricketer VVS Laxman was stunned with skipper Kohli's move to drop all-rounder Bhuvneshwar.

This is how they reacted on Twitter over Bhuvneshwar's exclusion:

