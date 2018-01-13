2nd Test: Allan Donald to VVS Laxman, experts question Virat Kohli for dropping Bhuvneshwar Kumar

New Delhi, Jan 13: India skipper Virat Kohli was criticised on social media for his surprise decision to drop in-form pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second Test match against South Africa in Centurion on Saturday (January 13).

Bhuvneshwar, who was the highest wicket-taker for India in the opening Test in Cape Town, made way for Ishant Sharma in the playing XI. Skipper Kohli, while revealing the reason behind preferring Ishant over Bhuvneshwar, said the former gets some extra bounce and Centurion track would favour the lanky pacer.

Bhuvneshwar didn't just perform well with the ball, in fact, he was the most successful Indian batsman - in terms of balls faced - for the tourists in Cape Town. After AB de Villiers Bhuvneshwar played most number of deliveries in the game that was dominated by pacers.

However, several fans and experts didn't agree with Kohli's bizarre justification to drop their in-form pacer and criticised the skipper.

Miffed with skipper Kohli's decision to drop Bhuvneshwar bemused fans and experts questioned the team management. Even former India cricketer VVS Laxman was stunned with skipper Kohli's move to drop all-rounder Bhuvneshwar.

This is how they reacted on Twitter over Bhuvneshwar's exclusion:

Iam surprised not to find Bhuvi in the playing XI today. In the first test,he took the most number of wickets (6 wickets)showing skill in using the new ball & batted quite well showing patience nd resilience.Am I missing something here 🤔 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 13, 2018

Don’t understand how you can leave a bowler out that don’t have more bounce than a taller bowler @ImIshant. @BhuviOfficial has so much skill and accuracy that he brings. It’s like leaving out @VDP_24! — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) January 13, 2018

Staggered by the exclusion of Bhuvaneswar. Staggered. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 13, 2018

"Perception isn't the truth but it's bigger than truth these days" And may be that's why Bhuvi isn't a part of playing 11. #IndvSAonSonyTen3 — R P Singh (@RpSingh99) January 13, 2018

Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first Test in Cape Town:



- As a bowler: Most wickets among Indians (6 wkts); second-most after Philander (9).



- As a batsman: Faced most balls among Indians (127 balls); second-most after ABD (134).



2nd Test? DROPPED. #SAvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 13, 2018

Thread for Test 2, day one: A very puzzled thread, that is. Saha gets a convenient niggle. Bhuvi, who got you in the game at Newlands, is out. KL for Dhawan is the only call that makes sense. And? Rahane remains out. Oh well. Pig-headedness is *not* a virtue. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) January 13, 2018

Biggest Mystery:



Year 2016 : Why Kattapa killed baahubali?



Year 2017 : Why Ashwin played in champions trophy final?



Year 2018 : Why did Kohli dropped bhuvi? — Mayanti Langer (@Langer_Mayanti) January 13, 2018

Today's Surprise:



1. Afghanistan beat Pakistan in U19 World Cup.



2. Ajinkya Rahane not selected for the second test.



3. Bhuvi also not selected. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 13, 2018

Three wrong answers from Virat Kohli today -

1. Rohit or Rahane? Rohit. ✘

2. Ishant or Bhuvi? Ishant. ✘

3. Heads or Tails. Heads. ✘ — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 13, 2018

Bhuvi not in the team?!!!😳 My office is open for explanations. — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) January 13, 2018

What, no Bhuvi? Mind boggles. Team selection is almost as exciting as the first session. — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) January 13, 2018

Pick up top 3 wickets in first 3 overs and end up with 6 wickets in the test. Share a crucial 100 run stand in context of the game. My name is Bhuvi



You are not in form. My name is Kohli. Benched #IndVSA — Karthik Ramasamy (@yakarthik) January 13, 2018

Bhuvi bowled well, batted well, had to be dropped.

They bring in Ngidi we drop Bhuvi.

No Rahane in Centurion also.

Masterclass in team selection.

RT if u are unhappy with team selection.#SAvIND — Sayan Gope (@FunnyGopu) January 13, 2018

If Kohli was SA’s skipper, he would’ve dropped Philander for this Test. #Bhuvi #SAvIND — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) January 13, 2018

Unconfirmed reports that Bhuvi failed to lift 470 kg in gym last night. Captain Fitness & team management couldn't take the risk in case of a rhino attack on the field. Sensible. — Aayush (@slicesofIife) January 13, 2018

Always pleased if Ishant does well, but completely bemused Bhuvi dropped. If conditions are so crucial, presumably Kohli will drop himself for the England tour. — Pavilion Opinions (@pavilionopinion) January 13, 2018

Kohli captaincy is brilliant..

No rahane

No bhuvi

But want to win the match how??

Still not found....



SA 400+

Ind 200 all out

Sa 200+ declare

Ind 150 all out..

Man of match -- rabada 10 wicket haul..

SA 2-0 wins freedom series... — Nnnnnnnnnnnnnnn (@1d90b3a8dd8446b) January 13, 2018