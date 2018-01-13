India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1: Ashwin removes Elgar for 31; Markram still going strong

Centurion, Jan 13: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won his second consecutive toss in the series and elected to bat against India in the second Test here on Saturday (January 13).

Match Scorecard; Social Talk

South Africa have brought in debutant Lungisani Ngidi in place of injured Dale Steyn from the previous game and that is the only forced change for the Proteas.

As far as the tourists are concerned, already trailing by 0-1 India skipper Virat Kohli made three changes to the side by dropping Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Wriddhiman Saha. KL Rahul comes in place of Dhawan, Parthiv Patel has been brought into the side in place of wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha while fit-again Ishant Sharma has replaced Bhuvneshwar.

Apparently, Saha has a niggle and that's the reason why Parthiv has been brought into the side.

In his captaincy tenure yet, Kohli's never played some combo. Rahul in for Dhawan, Parthiv for Saha (injured apparently) & Bhuvi makes way for Ishant because of extra bounce at Centurion. No place for Rahane. Interesting changes to say the least. What do you make of them? — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 13, 2018

After winning the toss du Plessis said, "We are going to bat first again. It is usually very slow on day one and it takes to spin later on. The previous toss was touch and go but all the stats are in favour of the team batting first out here. The cracks could open up over the next few days and it could get difficult. It is still a big fight, two quality teams trying hard to win a Test match and we expect the same from India. There are a few things in the first Test we think we can improve upon. Lungi Ngidi is making his debut on his home ground. He's an exciting youngster and has a lot of pace and bounce. And that is the only change."

While Kohli said he too might have batted first had he won the toss.

SA win toss and chose to bat first. Lungi Ngidi makes his debut for the Protea #ProteaFire #SAvIND #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/9qYMHCtRmv — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 13, 2018

"It is a no-brainer. We would've wanted to bat first as well. The pitch looks very different and dry from what it looked a couple of days ago, all the grass has been taken off. We were looking for a similar wicket to Cape Town and the way we got back into the game gave us a lot of heart. It is more of a situation that's tricky out here, hopefully, the bowlers will step up. The first hour will be difficult for the batsmen and we are looking to exploit the conditions. Saha has a hammy niggle and we do not want to take a chance with him. KL Rahul comes in for Dhawan and Ishant replaces Bhuvi to get some extra bounce," said Kohli.

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungisani Ngidi, Morne Morkel.

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma.

Match Facts:

Ravi Ashwin (306 wickets) is five shy of equalling Zaheer Khan (311) as the fourth-most prolific wicket-taker for India in Test history; he's taken just two wickets in his previous 50.1 overs in South Africa however.

Virat Kohli has a Test batting average of 42.1 against South Africa; though it is his second-lowest against any team (38.6 v WI), it's the third-best of any Indian batsman to have made at least 500 runs against the Proteas (Sehwag 50.2, Tendulkar 42.5).

India will be aiming to avoid back-to-back Test losses for the first time since 2014, they'll aim to avoid replicating their only previous performance at SuperSport Park - an innings defeat to South Africa in December 2010.

For the second consecutive calendar year, South Africa will be looking to win their opening two Tests of the year after doing so only once in the eight years prior.