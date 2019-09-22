India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Highlights: Quinton de Kock, bowlers shine as Proteas coast to a 9-wicket-win

Bengaluru, Sep 22: Quinton de Kock led from the front and slammed an unbeaten 79 off 52 deliveries as a clinical South African side hammered India by nine wickets in the third and final Twenty20 International match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday (September 22).

With this win, South Africa levelled the three-match series 1-1 and kept their record of not losing a T20I series against Men In Blue in the latter's backyard. Chasing a modest total of 135, South Africa didn't face much trouble and coasted home in 16.5 overs, with 19 balls to spare.

Reeza Hendricks (28) was the lone wicket the visitors lost but the talented Protea opener gave his team a solid start before getting dismissed by Hardik Pandya. He forged a partnership of 76 runs with skipper De Kock and paved way for an easy run chase.

Temba Bavuma remained unbeaten on 27 and hit the winning six for his team.

Earlier, Indian batsmen made a mess out of their performance and could post 134 for the loss of 9 wickets after skipper Virat Kohli opted to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan (36) was the top scorer for the hosts as no other batsman rose to the occasion. Credit also goes to South African bowlers who were disciplined right from the start. They picked up wickets at regular intervals and also kept the flow of runs in check.

Here's how the match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium panned out: