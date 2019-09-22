India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Highlights: Quinton de Kock, bowlers shine as Proteas coast to a 9-wicket-win

Bengaluru, Sep 22: Quinton de Kock led from the front and slammed an unbeaten 79 off 52 deliveries as a clinical South African side hammered India by nine wickets in the third and final Twenty20 International match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday (September 22).
With this win, South Africa levelled the three-match series 1-1 and kept their record of not losing a T20I series against Men In Blue in the latter's backyard. Chasing a modest total of 135, South Africa didn't face much trouble and coasted home in 16.5 overs, with 19 balls to spare.
Reeza Hendricks (28) was the lone wicket the visitors lost but the talented Protea opener gave his team a solid start before getting dismissed by Hardik Pandya. He forged a partnership of 76 runs with skipper De Kock and paved way for an easy run chase.
Temba Bavuma remained unbeaten on 27 and hit the winning six for his team.
Earlier, Indian batsmen made a mess out of their performance and could post 134 for the loss of 9 wickets after skipper Virat Kohli opted to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan (36) was the top scorer for the hosts as no other batsman rose to the occasion. Credit also goes to South African bowlers who were disciplined right from the start. They picked up wickets at regular intervals and also kept the flow of runs in check.
Here's how the match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium panned out:
Quinton de Kock | South African captain | Player of the series: I think we kept it nice and simple with the bowl, hitting the good length. Beuran came in and bowled really well, he read the situation right tonight. We fixed one of two things quickly with the ball from the last game, for them to act to quickly was a positive for me. The intensity and the fielding parts are also things that really impressed me. As long as the boys are hungry, I am perfectly happy with that.
Virat Kohli | Indian captain: Exactly what we wanted to do. This is the template we want to follow before the World T20. We should be able to find the answers. South Africa bowled really well, the pitch suited them really well in the first innings. In T20 cricket chasing is relatively easier because in other formats you need to bat longer and string partnerships, here a decent partnership of 40-50 in no time can take the game away from you. We will try to get the squad composition right as soon as we can. At the moment the guys who have done well in domestic cricket are getting opportunities. It's not like we are playing random people. They have done well to be here and they are good enough. We will have odd games like thess as well, we have got to understand that this is a young side as well. I think we will have to give them a bit of time to come together. We batted till 9 tonight, so that's one area we are looking to strengthen and go into the big tournament with the best possible combination.
Beuran Hendricks | Player of the Match: It was one of those were things worked for me, so used my opportunity well. A lot of hard work put in behind the scene, so happy with that. Normally I don't look at the pitch while warming up. Consistency is the key.
No positives to take from this match from Men In Blue.
India’s poor batting compounded by poor bowling. Length too short, asking for punishment and getting it. Easy peasy for SA— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 22, 2019
It's all over! South Africa crush India by 9 wickets and levelled the series 1-1. Quinton de Kock (79*) leads by example with the bat after bowlers restricted Indian batters to a paltry score.
Scores level
50-run partnership between De Kock and Bavuma. SA - 131/1 in 16 overs and they need 4 more runs to win.
Fewest innings to 1000 runs as Wicketkeeper (T20Is) 31 Brendon McCullum 37 Mohammad Shahzad/ Quinton de Kock * 38 Kumar Sangakkara 42 J Buttler
Fifty! Back-to-back fifties from Quinton de Kock. Captaincy is suiting him. This is his fourth T20I fifty and SA are cruising at the moment in the paltry run chase.
Wicket! Reeza Hendricks (28) departs as Virat Kohli ends his innings with a brilliant catch off Hardik Pandya. SA - 76/1 in 10.1 overs.
After 10 overs, SA reach 70/0
Proteas are 60/0 after 8 overs. Indians desperately need a wicket at the moment else this match will slip away from their grip.
50-partnership between QDK and Hendricks.
Four! Washington Sundar is brought into the attack after the powerplay and Hendricks pulls him towards mid-wicket boundary. He's looking in sublime touch now.
India lose their one and only DRS to review LBW appeal against R Hendricks. The ball was going way down the leg side and missing stumps. #DesperateReviewSystem from the Indian captain and the crowd begins chanting Dhoni Dhoni. SA - 43/0 after 6 overs.
15 runs conceded by Saini from his first over. SA - 34/0 after 5 overs. This is a brilliant start from the tourists in the run chase of 135.
SIX, 0, SIX!! Navdeep Saini comes into the attack and QDK flicks him over square leg for a couple of maximums.
Four! Reeza Hendricks gets a boundary on the final delivery of Deepak Chahar's over. SA - 19/0 after 4 overs.
6 runs conceded by Sundar from his second over and South Africa reach 13/0 in 3 overs. This is a cautious but fine start for the Proteas.
Brilliant start for Deepak Chahar with the new ball as he concedes just a single and kept asking tight questions to the batsmen. SA - 7/0 after 2 overs
6 runs came from the first over bowled by Washington Sundar. Quinton de Kock got a boundary in the first over, he's going to be crucial for the Proteas in this run chase.
Beuran Hendricks on his figures of 4-0-14-2: I was just keeping it simple. There was a bit in the wicket, so tried to make the most of it. There was a bit of swing in the air as well. Things just worked well for us. Guys stuck to it and brought it back nicely and this is a pretty good total to chase. I was a little bit off my game for a period, so I was working on my consistency.
Faf gives a thumbs up to the South African bowlers.
Great bowling effort 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @Beuran_H13 @shamsi90 @Bjorn_Fortuin @andileluck19— Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) September 22, 2019
Not a brilliant batting effort from the Indians.
India’s long batting line up has been tested today. Marks are a bit like my Monday morning surprise tests in school 😲🤓 #INDvSA— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 22, 2019
India's batting could be divided into two parts.
Indian innings......— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 22, 2019
First 7 overs: 62/1 (RPO 8.85), 6x4, 2x6
Next 13 overs: 72/8 (RPO 5.53), 4x4, 2x6#INDvSA
India finish their 20 overs at 134/9. South Africa bowlers have bowled magnificently tonight. Their batters need 135 to win this game.
Wicket! Hardik Pandya (14) hits it directly into David Miller's hands. Rabada gets another and India are 133/9 in 19.5 overs.
Out! Sundar is run out for 4 as he tries to sneak a quick single. Rabada's direct-hit ends his innings. India - 133/8 in 19.4 overs.
Wicket! Ravindra Jadeja top-edges Rabada and the bowler takes a skier off his own bowling. Good start to the final over for the Proteas. India - 127/7 in 19.1 overs
Four! Brilliant shot from Hardik Pandya towards cover region on the final ball of Phehlukwayo over. India - 127/6 in 19 overs.
9 runs came from that over bowled by Rabada. Good comeback from the pacer after getting hit for a maximum off Jadeja. India - 118/6 in 18 overs.
India are 109/6 in 17 overs. This isn't a batting performance they were hoping for.
4,0,0,1,0,0! Just 5 runs came from that over bowled by Phehlukwayo. India are 104/6 in 16 overs.
India are 99/6 in 15 overs. These aren't impressive figures from the Indian batters.
45-5 in the last 9 overs.....— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 22, 2019
Just four runs conceded by Tabraiz Shamsi and India are struggling at the moment. They are 97/5 in 14 overs.
Shamo goes for 12 in his first 2 balls, ends with 1-23 in his 4 overs!— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) September 22, 2019
Well bowled boi!!!!! @shamsi90
A million-dollar question from Sunny G
This is gold from Sunny G 😁👌— BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2019
How is that for a KBC rendition, Sunny G Style 😎😎#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/ha3uBjusUp
Wicket! Fortuin bowls a wide and Shreyas Iyer (5) fails to read the ball and QDK stumps him. Two wickets perish in a single over for India. India - 92/5 in 12.5 overs.
Batting is a reaction to the bowlers action, pre-determined shot making has its perils.. even in #T20 ‘s #TeamIndia #INDvsSA #Pant #Iyer— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 22, 2019
Wicket! Rishabh Pant (19) looks to hit Fortuin for a maximum but fails to clear it. Phehlukwayo takes a simple catch. India - 90/4 in 12.3
SIX!! Rishabh Pant hits Dwaine Pretorius for a maximum and released some pressure off him and his team. India - 87/3 in 12 overs. Protea bowlers have kept things tight for the Indian batters.
BIG WICKET!! Virat Kohli hits Rabada over mid-wicket and Phehlukwayo takes a well-judged catch near the boundary ropes. Uncharacteristic shot from the Indian skipper as he departs for 9. India - 68/3 in 8.3 overs.
After 8 overs, India are 66/2. There are two new batsmen in the middle. All eyes on Kohli and Pant now.
Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan (36) mistimes Shamsi and hits the ball high in the air, Bavuma takes a well-judged catch and ends the partnership. India - 63/2 after 7.2 overs.
End of 6th over, India are 55/1. This has been a decent start from the hosts on a high-scoring track.
SIX, SIX!! Shikhar Dhawan welcomes Tabraiz Shamsi with back-to-back maximums. Gabbar is roaring at the moment.
India - 41/1 after 5 overs against South Africa.
Top over from Beuran Hendricks as he concedes just 2 runs off it and also removed the dangerman Rohit Sharma cheaply. India - 24/1 in 3 overs
OUT!! Beuran Hendricks strikes in the first over as he gets rid of Rohit Sharma for 9. Rohit gets a thick edge off the pacer and gets caught at first slip by Reeza Hendricks. India - 22/1 after 2.2 overs.
Four, Four! Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with back-to-back boundaries off Rabada. This isn't an ideal start for Rabada.
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma open innings for India. Dhawan gets off the mark with a boundary off Fortuin.
Most T20I appearances for India 98 MS Dhoni/ Rohit Sharma * 78 Suresh Raina 72 Virat Kohli 58 Yuvraj Singh 55 Shikhar Dhawan
.@ImRo45 now has 98* T20I appearances for #TeamIndia, the most by any player in an Indian shirt 🙌🏻🇮🇳#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/dZiiJ3GEq6— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 22, 2019
Karnataka Government urges cricket fans to contribute for flood relief in the state.
#KarnatakaFloods - @CMofKarnataka makes an appeal to cricket fans to contribute to flood relief fund ahead of #INDvSA match at Chinnaswamy stadium. @imVkohli stands by @BSYBJP as KSCA donates Rs 10 lakh. No funds from centre yet. @NewIndianXpress @XpressBengaluru@santwana99 pic.twitter.com/Bul47NwXWN— Anusha Ravi (@anusharavi10) September 22, 2019
QDK: Will be a good wicket anyway, whether we batted or bowled. Just will have to try and compete, be the best players we can be. Last match was up and down for the team. Will try and come out and learn from our mistakes. One change - Hendricks comes in for Nortje, nice to have a leftie.
Kohli: Going to bat. Looks like a nice wicket. I know it's a ground where teams chase well. Even in the IPL, it's a chasing ground. Heading into the World T20 though, we need to improve areas as a team. We know we're one of the top chasing teams. Batting first is something we're also looking to strengthen. Results are always a priority, but we need to get out of our comfort zone also. Come the World Cup, toss is not in your control, you should be able to perform whether batting or bowling first. Have a few plans in mind, will be looking to executing those. Unchanged team.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini
South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks (in place of Anrich Nortje), Tabraiz Shamsi.
Toss Update: Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bat first
All eyes on King Kohli.
Ready to Roar 🦁— BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2019
The King 👑 at Chinnaswamy #TeamIndia #INDvSA @imVkohli @Paytm pic.twitter.com/ycvwvYdZOb
Captain Kohli arrived at M Chinnaswamy for practice on the eve of the match.
📸📸#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/osfjWKXY9c— BCCI (@BCCI) September 21, 2019
