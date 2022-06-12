India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Vizag Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium Pitch Report & Weather Forecast

The
venue
established
in
2003
will
be
fondly
remembered
for
the
first
ODI
hundred
scored
by
former
India
skipper
Mahendra
Singh
Dhoni,
who
scored
148
off
123
balls
in
the
second
ODI
of
the
six-match
ODI
series
against
Pakistan.
The
India
vs
Pakistan
ODI
was
also
the
first
ever
international
match
hosted
at
the
venue,
which
is
surrounded
by
picturesque
hills.
And
since
the
first
international
match,
the
venue
has
hosted
nine
more
ODIs,
two
Tests,
two
T20Is
and
13
IPL
fixtures.
Dr
YS
Rajasekhara
Reddy
Cricket
Stadium,
formerly
known
as
ACA-VDCA
Cricket
Stadium,
has
been
home
to
IPL
franchises
Deccan
Chargers,
Sunrisers
Hyderabad
and
also
the
two
Maharashtra
sides
in
Mumbai
Indians
and
Rising
Pune
Supergiants.
India
vs
South
Africa
2022:
Dr
YS
Rajasekhara
Reddy
Cricket
Stadium
T20
Stats
and
Record
The
ground
has
one
of
the
best
batting
tracks
in
the
world
and
is
known
for
its
lush
green
outfield.
However,
in
the
two
T20Is
held
at
the
venue,
the
team
chasing
has
won
on
both
occasions
in
low-scoring
matches.
India
have
been
involved
both
the
times,
winning
once
in
2016
and
losing
once
in
2019.
South
Africa
will
be
playing
a
T20
fixture
for
the
first
time,
but
the
Proteas
have
played
a
Test
match,
which
they
lost
by
a
huge
margin
at
the
venue.
With
the
series
at
0-1
in
favour
of
the
visitors,
the
hosts
will
be
looking
to
level
the
series
before
they
arrive
in
Vizag
for
the
third
T20I.
Here
we
take
a
look
at
the
Dr
YS
Rajasekhara
Reddy
Cricket
Stadium
info,
pitch
report
and
weather
forecast
ahead
of
India
vs
South
Africa
3rd
T20I:
Dr
YS
Rajasekhara
Reddy
Cricket
Stadium
Info
and
Stats
Seating
Capacity:
25,000
Bowling
Ends:
Vizzy
End
and
DV
Subba
Rao
End
Average
Score
Batting
First
in
T20I:
104
Average
Score
Batting
First
in
IPL:
157
Boundary
Length:
It
is
a
small
ground
that
will
be
a
treat
for
power-hitters.
The
smaller
grounds
usually
have
a
very
small
square
and
behind
square
boundary
with
average
lengths
of
57-65
meters,
while
the
straighter
boundaries
are
a
little
bigger
with
an
average
length
of
68-75
meters.
Dr
YS
Rajasekhara
Reddy
Cricket
Stadium
Pitch
Report
The
pitch
initially
favoured
batters
and
the
stadium
holds
a
reputation
for
having
belter
of
tracks,
but
it
has
also
assisted
the
spinners.
And
the
low
bounce
has
made
run-scoring
harder
in
the
second
innings.
Dew
factor
has
also
occasionally
had
an
impact
on
the
team
bowling
second.
The
matches
at
the
venue
have
helped
the
team
chasing
in
recent
times
and
that
may
still
be
the
case
when
India
face
South
Africa.
Dr
YS
Rajasekhara
Reddy
Cricket
Stadium
Weather
Forecast
The
weather
forecast
for
June
14
suggests
that
there
will
be
no
rain
and
will
only
be
partly
cloudy.
The
temperature
being
forecast
for
the
match
day
is
30-32o
C.
So,
rain
is
not
expected
to
play
spoilsport
as
it
stands
despite
the
onset
of
monsoon
in
the
country.
