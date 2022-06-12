India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Vizag Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium Pitch Report & Weather Forecast

The venue established in 2003 will be fondly remembered for the first ODI hundred scored by former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who scored 148 off 123 balls in the second ODI of the six-match ODI series against Pakistan.

The India vs Pakistan ODI was also the first ever international match hosted at the venue, which is surrounded by picturesque hills. And since the first international match, the venue has hosted nine more ODIs, two Tests, two T20Is and 13 IPL fixtures.

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, formerly known as ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, has been home to IPL franchises Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and also the two Maharashtra sides in Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiants.

India vs South Africa 2022: Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium T20 Stats and Record

The ground has one of the best batting tracks in the world and is known for its lush green outfield. However, in the two T20Is held at the venue, the team chasing has won on both occasions in low-scoring matches. India have been involved both the times, winning once in 2016 and losing once in 2019.

South Africa will be playing a T20 fixture for the first time, but the Proteas have played a Test match, which they lost by a huge margin at the venue. With the series at 0-1 in favour of the visitors, the hosts will be looking to level the series before they arrive in Vizag for the third T20I.

Here we take a look at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium info, pitch report and weather forecast ahead of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I:

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium Info and Stats Seating Capacity: 25,000 Bowling Ends: Vizzy End and DV Subba Rao End Average Score Batting First in T20I: 104 Average Score Batting First in IPL: 157 Boundary Length: It is a small ground that will be a treat for power-hitters. The smaller grounds usually have a very small square and behind square boundary with average lengths of 57-65 meters, while the straighter boundaries are a little bigger with an average length of 68-75 meters. Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium Pitch Report The pitch initially favoured batters and the stadium holds a reputation for having belter of tracks, but it has also assisted the spinners. And the low bounce has made run-scoring harder in the second innings. Dew factor has also occasionally had an impact on the team bowling second. The matches at the venue have helped the team chasing in recent times and that may still be the case when India face South Africa. Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium Weather Forecast The weather forecast for June 14 suggests that there will be no rain and will only be partly cloudy. The temperature being forecast for the match day is 30-32o C. So, rain is not expected to play spoilsport as it stands despite the onset of monsoon in the country.