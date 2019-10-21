India Vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Shami-Umesh shine as hosts annihilate visitors on Day 3 - As it happened

Ranchi, Oct 21: South Africa middle-order batsmen would be looking to offer some resistance to the Indian bowling line-up as they come out to bat on Day 3 of the third Test match here in Ranchi on Monday (October 21).

Faf du Plessis and Zubayr Hamza are the overnight batsmen for the tourists and they would resume batting from 9 for 2. Their openers Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock were dismissed cheaply by Indian pacers before stumps on Day 2.

Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami shined with the new ball for the hosts after their skipper Virat Kohli declared the innings at 497/9. Indian bowlers would now be looking for the remaining wickets and dismiss Proteas cheaply in their first innings.

Here's how the match on Day 3 panned out:

