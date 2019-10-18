India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: India probable playing XI for Ranchi Test

Ranchi, October 18: India will face South Africa in the third Test at Ranchi from Saturday (October 19) with an eye on clean sweeping the series. India had won the first Test at Visakhapatnam by 203 runs while in the second match at Pune, the Virat Kohli led side registered an innings victory.

India went in to Pune Test with five bowlers, with Umesh Yadav coming in for Hanuma Vihari. Will India continue to play five bowlers or whether Vihari will make a return to the side? Check out MyKhel's India probable XI for the third India vs South Africa Test.