India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Preview, where to watch, TV timings, live streaming, predicted XI

By
India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Preview
India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Preview

Ranchi, October 18: India and South Africa will go head to head in the third Test at Ranchi here on Saturday (October 19). India are ahead 2-0 in the Test series after victories at Visakhapatnam and Pune.

There is nothing to suggest that India will not complete a series sweep at the JSCA Stadium but MyKhel takes a closer look at the two teams ahead of the third India vs South Africa Test.

1. India

1. India

India hardly have any worries in any department. The three batsmen coming up front have been in brilliant touch. Between Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli they have notched up five hundreds, including two double hundreds, in three innings. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been supportive without being flashy and Ravindra Jadeja too has chipped in with some crucial runs.

Bowling too has been in fine fettle with R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jadeja and Umesh Yadav striking big at various stages of the match. Ishant too has supported his colleagues effectively. And so much that, India never felt the absence of injured Jasprit Bumrah.

2. South Africa

2. South Africa

South Africa began the series well in the first innings at Vizag. Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock made hundreds as South Africa posted a 400+ total. But since then their fight has been confined to small pockets resulting in big defeats in both the matches. Apart from Elgar, De Kock and Faf du Plessis they really have not got any experienced batsmen and relied on lower order batsmen like Vernon Philander and Senuran Muthuswamy and Keshav Maharaj. To top it, Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the third Test with a wrist injury.

Apart from Kagiso Rabada and Philander on occasions, the South African bowlers struggled to make an impact on Indian batsmen and they have not managed to take 10 wickets in an innings in any of the matches too.

3. Playing XI

3. Playing XI

INDIA: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Mayank Agarwal, 3. Cheteshwar Pujara, 4. Virat Kohli, 5. Ajinkya Rahane, 6. Ravindra Jadeja, 7. Wriddhiman Saha, 8. R Ashwin, 9. Ishant Sharma, 10. Mohammed Shami, 11. Umesh Yadav.

SOUTH AFRICA: 1. Dean Elgar, 2. Zubayr Hamza, 3. Heinrich Klaasen, 4. Tembe Bavuma, 5. Faf du Plessis, 6. Quinton de Kock, 7. Vernon Philander, 8. Senuran Muthuswamy, 9. Lungi Ngidi, 10. Kagiso Rabada, 11. George Linde.

4. TV timings

4. TV timings

The match will be live on Star Sports from 9.30 AM and will be streamed on HotStar too. You can follow the Test through MyKhel live blog.

Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 11:39 [IST]
