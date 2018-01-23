India Vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Probable India XI for Johannesburg Test

1. Murali Vijay

One of the prime reasons for India's poor show with the bat is the failure of Murali Vijay. The senior opener threw away his wicket in the first innings of the second Test and once again put up a flop show in the second innings.

His consistently bad outings with the bat and dismissal early in the innings as helped the opposition mount pressure on the Indian top order early on and as a result the visitors couldn't wriggle out of the trouble.

The team might be hoping a better show from a technically equipped and calm Vijay to hold the guard in Johannesburg. Vijay enjoys the confidence of the captain and coach and his ability to stand guard on pacey tracks makes him the best-suited batsman for such conditions.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

The news is coming out that young KL Rahul is not 100 percent fit and this means that the left-handed batsman from Delhi Shikhar Dhawan will be making a comeback to the side.

Dhawan would, therefore, open the innings against South Africa in the third Test. Dhawan dropped from the playing XI for his flop show in the opening Test in Cape Town and Rahul was picked up in his place.

But, bringing in Rahul hardly made any difference for the Karnataka batsman failed in both the innings and gave his wicket away after spending some time on the crease.

Hence, there won't be any surprises when Dhawan gets a chance for the third Test.

3. Ajinkya Rahane

The most-technically equipped batsman for overseas conditions and vice-captain, Ajinkya Rahane is finally going to make a comeback in the third Test match. Cheteshwar Pujara - team's most consistent batsman last year- is likely to get dropped and Rahane would come in to bat at number 3 in Johannesburg.

Pujara failed terribly in the last two matches and his dismissals in both the innings of the second Test were in run outs. Thus, Pujara might just be dropped for his folly in the previous game that cost the side dearly.

4. Virat Kohli (Captain)

The captain charismatic was perhaps the only bright spot for the visitors, in terms of batting, from that shambolic defeat in Centurion.

Kohli showed his brilliance with the bat yet again and played a valuable 153-run knock in the first innings and single-handedly took his side to 309 in South Africa's response to 335 and reduced the deficit to just 26 runs.

Kohli became only the second Indian captain after Sachin Tendulkar (169 in 1996) to slam a ton on the South African soil. However, the skipper failed to perform in the second innings when his team came out to chase a target of 287. Kohli was dismissed for just 5 and so were the hopes India's win were all but gone.

The visitors required 7 wickets on the final day of the Test but none of the Indian batsmen rose to the occasion and they winded up the game within the first session of the fifth.

5. Rohit Sharma

A lot of debate was made whether India should play Rohit Sharma at the cost of Rahane but the way former played in the second innings of the second Test would have given a lot of confidence to him.

Rohit looked in his grooves on the final day of the second Test as he was playing his natural game.

Had someone stayed at the crease on the other side, Rohit could have at least reduced the margin of defeat if not win that game. The right-handed batsman, however, could always be criticised for the way he was dismissed in that innings for there was no need to play the lofted shot he played. But let's not forget it was the brilliance of AB de Villiers in the field that accounted for Rohit's dismissal. De Villiers covered a lot of ground and dived in front and took the catch to end the batsman's innings.

6. Hardik Pandya

The right-handed batsman from Baroda was the only highlight for Indians as far as batting is concerned in Cape Town.

His aggressive knock of 93 off 95 balls helped India cross the 200-run mark in the first innings of the opening Test and narrowed South Africa's lead to just 77, which at one stage seemed going 100-plus as the visitors were reduced to 92/7.

But in the second Test, Pandya couldn't do much with the bat and looked ordinary with the ball. But considering the skills he brings on the table, Pandya would be able to make it to the side.

However, he must be cursing himself for his dismissal in the second innings in Centurion Test for he literally threw his wicket away when the team required him the most.

7. Dinesh Karthik

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman would be inducted into the side on Wednesday and replace Parthiv Patel behind the stumps.

Parthiv was not at his best behind the stumps and that's what cost the side in the Centurion Test.

With Karthik being called to the side as a replacement to injured Wriddhiman Saha, there is a high probability that skipper Kohli might ask him to take up the job for the third Test.

8. R Ashwin

R Ashwin had a good show with the ball in Centurion as he picked up 4 wickets in the first innings and was the pick of the bowlers for his side.

In the second innings, however, he could get just one scalp, but his performance was overall satisfactory.

He even contributed with 38 vital runs from his bat and stitched a crucial partnership with skipper Kohli in the first innings.

Ashwin will thus feature in India's playing XI on Wednesday.

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The speedster from Uttar Pradesh was dropped from the side in the second Test despite putting up such a great show with the bat as well as with the ball in Cape Town.

It was his ability to pick up wickets early that India missed the most in Centurion and Bhuvneshwar might thus be picked up by the skipper for this.

While team's most senior bowler Mohammad Shami's performance was once again disappointing in the first innings, however, he looked a completely different bowler in the second innings.

But getting wickets first innings will be a key for the side in Johannesburg, which is famous for its pace and bounce.

10. Ishant Sharma

The Delhi pacer was picked up in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second Test and justified his selection with his bowling effort.

Ishant has been team's leading bowler in the past but the emergence of Shami and Umesh Yadav has made him the third choice. But keeping his performance in Centurion, it must be believed that the tall pacer might just be able to retain his spot.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

The youngster, playing just his second Test, showed a lot of character and performed well. Bumrah remained wicketless in the first innings but picked up three wickets in the second.

He was after Ashwin who did the bulk of bowling for his team. The youngster is certainly rising in the ranks in the longer format of the game.

The only thing that might go against him is that skipper might want him to be ready and in shape for limited overs format, which starts after the conclusion of Test series.

Bumrah is known to be a very destructive bowler in the limited-overs format and skipper might want his most potent weapon to be in shape.