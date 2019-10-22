India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Team India win by an innings and 202 runs in Ranchi, complete white wash

The visitors trailed by 203 runs when the play resumed on Day 4 with 130/8 on the board and overnight batsmen Theunis de Bryun and Anrich Nortje resuming from where they left on Day 3. After Mohammad Shami conceded just a single run from his first over of the day, local boy Shahbaz Nadeem then got rid of set Theunis de Bruyn for 30 by getting the concussion replacement caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha. Nadeem then took a brilliant return catch of Lungi Ngidi and finished the game quickly for his team.

With this win, Virat Kohli & Co. not just clinched their biggest ever win over South Africa but also claimed all 120 World Test Championships points. Kohli's men now sit at the top of the points table with 240 WTC points in their name.

Here's how the match unfolded on Day 4:

Virat Kohli: Amazing, as you guys have spoken about everything. The way we have come off as a side. Really proud of the whole team. Even we travelled away from home, we competed in every game. It's amazing to see the mindset of the team, it's been a brilliant series for us. To be the best side in the world, you need to multidimensional. Ishant was the only experienced bowler in the lot. The fielders started working hard as well. The catching has been brilliant as well. It's great to see when you operate in such a way. Even not with not much experience, we believe we can win anywhere in the world. The game responds to hard work and mindset. We have been doing well in the limited formats too.

Rohit Sharma | Man of the Match, Man of the series: I said it before as well, thankful to the management. Considering how the series has gone by, I can take a lot of positives. The new ball will be a threat anywhere in the world. It's been a great start, so I don't want to let it go. That started long back in 2013 when I started opening for India. Once you are in, you can play your game. That's what I have done, I follow a template. You need support from the management, coach, captain, that has helped a lot. Test cricket is a different ball game, getting that big score will give me confidence. I was trying to be mindful about that. You need to be disciplined, I kept talking to myself. I wanted to make a big score and get my team into good positions.

🔸 212 runs

🔸 255 balls

🔸 28 fours

🔸 6 sixes



For his exceptional knock in the final #INDvSA Test, Rohit Sharma is adjudged the Player of the Match. pic.twitter.com/6ATHSghbkr — ICC (@ICC) October 22, 2019

Faf du Plessis, losing captain: That's the frustrating part of the tour. Starting the first innings at Vizag, there were good signs for us. But we went the other way and kept making more mistakes as the series went on. You got to give credit to the Indian team. This is a really tough Indian team under Virat. Be it in the batting, bowling or even fielding, we were dominated across the series.

India vs South Africa:

Under Kohli: Seven wins in ten Tests (Win% 70.00)

Under all other captains: Seven wins in 29 Tests (Win% 24.14)

Third instance of South Africa getting whitewashed since re-admission in a series of 3+ Tests:

0-3 vs Aus in Aus 2001/02

0-3 vs Aus in SA 2005/06

0-3 vs Ind in Ind 2019/20

A great catch and a bizarre dismissal this morning. But it took only 9 mins and 2 overs to produce India's biggest win over South Africa — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 22, 2019

Ravi Shastri: We had a wish that we could take the pitch out of the equation. We always wanted to take 20 wickets irrespective of where we were playing. Our batting is pretty much like a Ferrari taking off. We are just focussed on taking 20 wickets. Ajinkya Rahane was always there. He just needed to rediscover himself. When you need to open in Tests, you might get out in the first 10 balls. But Rohit did well to hang in there for the first two hours. And things changed after lunch for him to take advantage of that. The job satisfaction that an opener gets is wonderful. Extremely impressed with Nadeem. He comes over the top and has a great wrist position. The guy has put in the yards at the domestic level and am glad he finally had his chance at his home ground. He had no nerves and bowled three maidens on the trot. It is a team effort. Normally, in India you have two players hogging the limelight. But in this series, everyone chipped in. That is what you want.

Story of the series: India's seamers outclass South Africa pacer and India's spinners.

India's seamers: 26 wickets | Avg 17.50 | SR 35.2

South Africa's seamers: 10 wickets | Avg 70.20 | SR 131.7

India's spinners: 32 wickets | Avg 27.18 | SR 59.9

A great catch and a bizarre dismissal this morning. But it took only 9 mins and 2 overs to produce India's biggest win over South Africa — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 22, 2019

Mayank Agarwal: I was very happy that I could make my debut in Australia. Also happy to whatever little contribution we can make to the team. It is hard work over a period of many years to produce results like this. Kudos to our bowlers for taking 20 wickets and putting us in winning situations. Standing at short leg and seeing their batsmen hop and struggle against the short balls is pleasing, we also face a lot of heat while facing them. Our fast bowlers are giving back what they get, not only the bouncers but the areas that they bowl in as well.

Mohammad Shami: We were always ready. I knew my job and knew how to operate in Indian conditions. Virat gives us a lot of confidence and freedom. He just sets you free and that helps an individual's confidence. We just try to maintain the right lines and lengths. The Indian crowd is also behind when we play at home. Fitness matters a lot. The team environment speaks highly about fitness. We enjoy each other's confidence. We know our conditions and our fast bowling unit has come up in the last few years.

The last time South Africa lost two or more consecutive Tests in a series by an innings margin - three against Australia at home in 1935/36.

120 points from this series and India now have 240 World Test Championships points out of a possible 240.

World Test Championship - Points Table:



Ind - 240 (5 mat)

NZ - 60 (2)

SL - 60 (2)

Eng - 56 (5)

Aus - 56 (5)

WI - 0 (2)

SA - 0 (3)



Who will challenge India for the top position?#IndvSA — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 22, 2019

It took just 12 balls for the Indians to wrap up the game today.

Great white wash from team India vs South Africa... #INDvSA 👏👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 22, 2019

Wicket! Ngidi is dismissed for a duck and India register their biggest win over South Africa i.e. an innings and 202 runs. India clean sweep the series 3-0.

Wicket! Nadeem strikes. SA are 9 down. India one short of another big win.

Nadeem bowls the second over of the day.

Play Starts on Day 4! Shami bowls the first over for India. de Bruyn and Nortje walk into the middle