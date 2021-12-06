India vs South Africa: Cricket South Africa announces updated schedule with India tour starting on Boxing Day

India to start South Africa tour from December 26; CSA appreciates BCCI decision

Both the boards came to the consensus that the tour would go ahead but the T20Is would be held at another time. On Monday, Cricket South Africa announced the revised schedule for India’s tour, which will now consist of three Tests and three ODIs.

"It is a pleasure for CSA to confirm the updated schedule for the India men’s tour to South Africa," the CSA said in a statement. "As announced over the weekend, the tour has been reduced from three series to two; the Betway Test and One-Day International series, taking place from 26 December to 23 January 2022 across four venues, following successful engagement with the BCCI.

"The four-match KFC T20I series will be rescheduled for a more opportune time in the new year."

With India requesting to arriving a week later than originally planned, the Men in Blue will start the three-match Test series later this month on Dec. 26. The series which was set to get underway on Dec. 17 will now begin with a Boxing Day Test in Pretoria, as confirmed by Cricket South Africa.

The second Test of the series will be held from January 3-7 in Johannesburg. The final fixture of the three-Test series will be held on Jan 11-15 in Cape Town.

While the Test series will be a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, the ODI series will form part of the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League, the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup.

UPDATED SCHEDULE 🚨



The dates for the upcoming #SAvIND tour have been revised. The tour has been reduced to 3️⃣ Betway Tests and 3️⃣ Betway ODIs



Full list of fixtures ➡️ https://t.co/ZCJDr7nsXL#BetwayTestSeries #BetwayODISeries #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/KWrZ0GuUzB — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 6, 2021

After the completion of the Test series, the Indian side will take on hosts South Africa in a three match One Day International series. While the ODI opener will take place on January 19, 2022, the second match will be held on Jan 21 at the Eurolux Boland Park in Paarl. The first two ODIs will be held at the same venue.

Meanwhile the series finale will be held on January 23 at the Six Gun Grill Newlands in Cape Town. The T20Is will be held at a later date.

Updated India vs South Africa Schedule:

Test Series:

First Test: Dec 26-30 at SuperSport Park, Centurion

Second Test: Jan 3-7 at the Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg

Third Test: Jan 11-15 at the Six Gun Grill Newlands, Capetown

ODI Series:

1st ODI: Jan 19 at Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl

2nd ODI: Jan 21 at Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl

3rd ODI: Jan 23 at Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town