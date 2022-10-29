India vs South Africa: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

1 Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.

2 Playing 11

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mohammed Shami.

South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Rillee Rossouw, 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 David Miller, 6 Aiden Markram, 7 Wayne Parnell, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi.

3 Dream11, Fantasy Tips

Dream11 Team prediction: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Rilee Rossouw, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Keshav Maharaj, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Anrich Nortje, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi.

Fantasy tips: Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-captain: Virat Kohli, Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock.

4 Match prediction

This is a seriously good match-up between two well-balance teams. South Africa showed their firepower while pummelling Bangladesh and they will be eager to put it across India too and top the group 2 for the time being at least that will ease the pressure on them. But we will pick India as a slight favourites as they showed the ability to rise above some tough opponents.