Cricket
Mayank Agarwal gets second successive Test hundred: Find how long distance running helped India opener

By
Pune, October 10: Mayank Agarwal made his second hundred in as many Tests against South Africa to guide India to a position of strength in the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium here on Thursday (October 10).

Agarwal got out for a well-composed 108 in the first innings at Pune while he had made a double hundred in the first innings at Visakhapatnam last week. Along with his impressive set of skills, it's his supreme fitness that helps Mayank sustain the high quality batsmanship and here's a closer look.

"Long distance running has helped me. When I was training before that season, we made sure we bat five six hours. We would make sure that we would have two-and-half-hour session take a little break and then bat again. So, it is just preparing in that manner, preparing that for long hours combined with long distance running has helped me," said Mayank after his double hundred at Vizag in the first Test. Mayank also practices Vipasana, an ancient breathing technique.

Mayank was the highest run-getter in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season garnering 1160 runs in 13 innings at a whopping average of 105.45. The Karnataka opener scored 2162 runs in 32 innings in that domestic season across all formats. Mayank also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, making 723 runs (3 hundreds and 4 fifties) at 90.37 and his strike rate was over 107. The performance eventually opened the door of national team.

The series against South Africa is Mayank's first home Test series as he made his debut against Australia away from home while the second series was against West Indies at their home. So, how does it feel playing Test cricket in three nations in a very short span? "Little adjustments you have to do in different conditions. In Australia there is more bounce so you have to stand a bit more upright. India like we saw ball started keeping a bit low. So, these little little adjustments you have to make in your game."

Mayank is the brand ambassador for Fast&Up, a sports nutrition brand of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited. The product has been promoting a healthy lifestyle and driving home the importance of nutritional supplements. Mayank has also got a bat sponsor in CEAT tyres after using a bat without a logo in the series against Australia in the last series.

Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 15:58 [IST]
