India vs South Africa: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik buys first ticket for second T20I at Barabati

Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, President of Odisha Cricket Association, and Sanjay Behera, Secretary, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) gave the ticket to the Chief Minister on Monday (June 6).

Sanjay Behera also briefed the CM about the elaborate arrangements made for the smooth sale of tickets for the third T20 match and the first ever since 2017 that is set to be hosted at the venue.

The meeting at Barabati will be the second time the two sides will face each other at the venue, where South Africa had beaten India by 6 wickets in 2015.

India led by former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni were bundled out for 92, and the Proteas led by then skipper Faf du Plessis chased the score down with 17 balls to spare.

India, however, have a victory to their name at the venue, beating Sri Lanka by 93 runs in 2017. Led by Rohit Sharma, India set a target of 181 and restricted the visiting Sri Lanka side led by Thisara Perera to 87 All Out.

Team India led by KL Rahul will begin the five-match T20 series against South Africa on Thursday (June 9) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Men in Blue have rested the likes of Virat Kohli, regular skipper Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami for the series.

The team will feature IPL 2022 stars like Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh, who have received their maiden call-ups, while the team will be boosted by the return of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik.

Despite Karthik's inclusion, Rishabh Pant, the current vice-captain, is expected don the gloves behind the stumps with the former playing a role similar to the one he did at Royal Challengers Bangalore as a finisher.

South Africa will be led by Temba Bavuma and will be at full strength with the likes of David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Quinton de Kock among others available for selection.

Squads

India: KL Rahul (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.