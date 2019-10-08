India vs South Africa: Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, India's twin spearheads at home

1. The Ashwin-Jadeja factor

Ashwin and Jadeja are the twin spearheads of Virat Kohli's strategy at home and they seldom disappoint either. They have played together in 33 Tests and India have won a whopping 25 of them. In 33 Tests that they played together, Ashwin and Jadeja have taken 329 wickets at an average of 21.29 and at as strike rate of 51.91.

2. Anil Kumble-Harbhajan Singh duo

Kumble and Harbhajan were India's crack duo before the arrival of Ashwin and Jadeja. The senior pros played 54 Tests together but they had managed only 21 wins at home. They have together picked up 356 wickets at an average of 27.23 and at a strike rate of 62.63, much less than the Ashwin-Jadeja combine.

3. How Ashwin-Jadeja fared in Vizag

It was Ashwin's comeback Test match after missing out the Test series against West Indies. The Tamil Nadu off-spinner did not disappoint either taking seven wickets in the first innings and chipped in with one wicket in the second to end the match with a satisfying 8-wicket haul that also see him becoming the fastest bowler to 350 Test wickets jointly with Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan. Jadeja took four wickets in the second innings to wreck South Africa along with Mohammed Shami. Jadeja had also taken a wicket in the first innings.

4. Next assignment for Ashwin-Jadeja

Ashwin and Jadeja will be back for the second Test against South Africa at Pune beginning on October 10. They will be hoping for clear weather to weave their web around the Proteas.