Rishabh Pant receives backing from Yuvraj Singh

Pant has been drawing flak for failing to grab his chances and getting out to rash shots despite being given a long rope by the Indian team management. Pant repeated his propensity to throw his wicket away in the third T20I at Bengaluru on Sunday.

Pant looked set despite being a bit scratchy but went for a big shot off Bjorn Fortuin that was gobbled up by Andile Phelhkuwayo at long-off. He made a 20-ball 19 and at that stage India innings had more than seven overs left and eventually the hosts limped to 134 for nine.

"I really don't know what is happening with him (Rishabh). He is facing a lot of criticism which is not needed. Somebody needs to get the best out of him," Yuvraj said on the sidelines of 'The Sports Movement' summit of the India On Track organisation.

"The people monitoring him, the coach, the captain have to guide him," he added.

Yuvraj, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, said the 21-year-old should be looked after psychologically.

"How you get the best out of him is completely based on his character. You need to understand his character, you need to understand his psychology and work according to that.

"If you are going to suppress him, you are not going to get the best out of him," he added.

India head coach Ravi Shastri had recently stated that Pant let the team down with his rash dismissals during the series against West Indies last month and the wicketkeeper-batsman would be given a rap on the knuckle every time he fails to value his wicket.