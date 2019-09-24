Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rishabh Pant receives backing from Yuvraj Singh

By
Rishabh Pant gets backing from Yuvraj
Rishabh Pant gets backing from Yuvraj

New Delhi, September 24: Amidst criticism from multiple former players, left-hander Rishabh Pant has received support from one of India's best ever left-handers. Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, on Tuesday (September 24), backed the under-fire Pant, saying the youngster doesn't deserve the criticism coming his way and needs the support of captain Virat Kohli to overcome the slump.

Pant has been drawing flak for failing to grab his chances and getting out to rash shots despite being given a long rope by the Indian team management. Pant repeated his propensity to throw his wicket away in the third T20I at Bengaluru on Sunday.

Pant looked set despite being a bit scratchy but went for a big shot off Bjorn Fortuin that was gobbled up by Andile Phelhkuwayo at long-off. He made a 20-ball 19 and at that stage India innings had more than seven overs left and eventually the hosts limped to 134 for nine.

"I really don't know what is happening with him (Rishabh). He is facing a lot of criticism which is not needed. Somebody needs to get the best out of him," Yuvraj said on the sidelines of 'The Sports Movement' summit of the India On Track organisation.

"The people monitoring him, the coach, the captain have to guide him," he added.

Yuvraj, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, said the 21-year-old should be looked after psychologically.

"How you get the best out of him is completely based on his character. You need to understand his character, you need to understand his psychology and work according to that.

"If you are going to suppress him, you are not going to get the best out of him," he added.

India head coach Ravi Shastri had recently stated that Pant let the team down with his rash dismissals during the series against West Indies last month and the wicketkeeper-batsman would be given a rap on the knuckle every time he fails to value his wicket.

More RISHABH PANT News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 16:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue