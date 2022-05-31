India vs South Africa, T20I Stats: Head to Head, Most Runs, Wickets, 100s, 6s -- All you need to know

New Delhi, May 31: India will face South Africa in the five-match T20I series in June and it will kick start with the first match on June 9 at the Arun Jaitely Cricket Stadium in New Delhi.
India and South Africa have always dished out exciting matches on the field and this time too the experience should not be any different.
South Africa have assembled a full-strength squad for the series while India have rewarded some young names who have done well in the IPL 2022 without entirely overlooking the experienced players.
Experienced players like Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma etc will miss the series after a long IPL and life inside the bio-bubble.
KL Rahul will lead India in the series and this time there will not be any bio-bubble in place as normalcy returns to the proceedings.
The performance of Hardik Pandya will be watched with eagerness as he recently led the Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title with a commanding performance with both bat and ball.
Dinesh Karthik too has returned to the India white-ball set up after an impressive IPL 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
So, here we are looking at the T20 stats between India and South Africa, a rivalry that started in 2007.
1. India vs South Africa T20 Head to head
India and South Africa have played each other in 15 T20Is so far. India have won 9 matches and the Proteas have emerged victor in 6 matches so far.
2. Highest, Lowest T20I total, margin of win
South Africa: 219/4, Johannesburg, 2012.
India: 203/5, Johannesburg, 2018.
Highest total in India: SA: 200/3, Dharamshala, 2015.
India: 199/5, Dharamshala, 2015.
Lowest total: India: 92 all out, Cuttack, 2015
South Africa: 116/9, Durban, 2007.
Largest win (by runs): India: 37 runs, Durban, 2007.
Largest win (by wickets): 7 wkts, Mohali, 2019
Largest win (by runs): SA: 12 runs, Nottingham, 2009.
Largest win (by wickets): 9 wkts, Bengaluru, 2019.
3 Most runs in India vs SA T20
Rohit Sharma: M: 13, Runs: 362.
Suresh Raina: M: 12, Runs: 339
JP Duminy: M: 10, Runs: 295
Virat Kohli: M: 10, Runs: 254
Shikhar Dhawan: M: 7, Runs: 223.
4 Highest Individual Scores
Rohit Sharma: 106, Dharamshala, 2015
Suresh Raina: 101, Gros Islet, 2010
Manish Pandey: 79, Centurion, 2018
Quinton de Kock: 79, Bengaluru, 2019
Colin Ingram: 78, Bengaluru, 2019.
5 Most 6s
Jean Paul Duminy: 16
Rohit Sharma: 14
Suresh Raina: 13
Virat Kohli: 9
Heinrich Klassen: 8
6 Most wickets
R Ashwin: M: 6, Wickets: 10
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: M: 6, Wickets: 8
Junior Dala: M: 3, Wickets: 7
Zaheer Khan: M: 3, Wickets: 6
Chris Morris: M: 3, Wickets: 6.
7 Best bowling figures
Bhuvenshwar Kumar: 5/24, Johannesburg, 2018
RP Singh: 4/13, Durban, 2007
Albie Morkel: 3/12, Cuttack, 2015
Johan Botha: 3/16, Nottingham, 2009
Zaheer Khan: 3/22, Colombo, 2012.
8 Most Catches
Suresh Raina: 9
Rohit Sharma: 9
AB de Villiers: 6
Ravindra Jadeja: 5
David Miller: 5
9 Highest partnerships
138: Rohit Sharma / Virat Kohli, Dharamshala, 2015
119: J Kallis / Colin Ingram, Johannesburg, 2012
105: JP Duminy / F Behardien, Dharamshala, 2015
98: MS Dhoni / Manish Pandey, Centurion, 2018
97: J Kallis / Graeme Smith, Gros Islet, 2010.
