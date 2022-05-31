India vs South Africa, T20I Stats: Head to Head, Most Runs, Wickets, 100s, 6s -- All you need to know

India and South Africa have always dished out exciting matches on the field and this time too the experience should not be any different.

South Africa have assembled a full-strength squad for the series while India have rewarded some young names who have done well in the IPL 2022 without entirely overlooking the experienced players.

Experienced players like Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma etc will miss the series after a long IPL and life inside the bio-bubble.

KL Rahul will lead India in the series and this time there will not be any bio-bubble in place as normalcy returns to the proceedings.

The performance of Hardik Pandya will be watched with eagerness as he recently led the Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title with a commanding performance with both bat and ball.

Dinesh Karthik too has returned to the India white-ball set up after an impressive IPL 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

So, here we are looking at the T20 stats between India and South Africa, a rivalry that started in 2007.

1. India vs South Africa T20 Head to head

India and South Africa have played each other in 15 T20Is so far. India have won 9 matches and the Proteas have emerged victor in 6 matches so far.

2. Highest, Lowest T20I total, margin of win

South Africa: 219/4, Johannesburg, 2012.

India: 203/5, Johannesburg, 2018.

Highest total in India: SA: 200/3, Dharamshala, 2015.

India: 199/5, Dharamshala, 2015.

Lowest total: India: 92 all out, Cuttack, 2015

South Africa: 116/9, Durban, 2007.

Largest win (by runs): India: 37 runs, Durban, 2007.

Largest win (by wickets): 7 wkts, Mohali, 2019

Largest win (by runs): SA: 12 runs, Nottingham, 2009.

Largest win (by wickets): 9 wkts, Bengaluru, 2019.

3 Most runs in India vs SA T20

Rohit Sharma: M: 13, Runs: 362.

Suresh Raina: M: 12, Runs: 339

JP Duminy: M: 10, Runs: 295

Virat Kohli: M: 10, Runs: 254

Shikhar Dhawan: M: 7, Runs: 223.

4 Highest Individual Scores

Rohit Sharma: 106, Dharamshala, 2015

Suresh Raina: 101, Gros Islet, 2010

Manish Pandey: 79, Centurion, 2018

Quinton de Kock: 79, Bengaluru, 2019

Colin Ingram: 78, Bengaluru, 2019.

5 Most 6s

Jean Paul Duminy: 16

Rohit Sharma: 14

Suresh Raina: 13

Virat Kohli: 9

Heinrich Klassen: 8

6 Most wickets

R Ashwin: M: 6, Wickets: 10

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: M: 6, Wickets: 8

Junior Dala: M: 3, Wickets: 7

Zaheer Khan: M: 3, Wickets: 6

Chris Morris: M: 3, Wickets: 6.

7 Best bowling figures

Bhuvenshwar Kumar: 5/24, Johannesburg, 2018

RP Singh: 4/13, Durban, 2007

Albie Morkel: 3/12, Cuttack, 2015

Johan Botha: 3/16, Nottingham, 2009

Zaheer Khan: 3/22, Colombo, 2012.

8 Most Catches

Suresh Raina: 9

Rohit Sharma: 9

AB de Villiers: 6

Ravindra Jadeja: 5

David Miller: 5

9 Highest partnerships

138: Rohit Sharma / Virat Kohli, Dharamshala, 2015

119: J Kallis / Colin Ingram, Johannesburg, 2012

105: JP Duminy / F Behardien, Dharamshala, 2015

98: MS Dhoni / Manish Pandey, Centurion, 2018

97: J Kallis / Graeme Smith, Gros Islet, 2010.