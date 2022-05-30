India vs South Africa T20Is Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Venue, Time, Ticket & Live Streaming details

The Indian Cricket Team is set to host the Proteas for five-T20Is at home, starting June 9 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The teams will then visit to Cuttack to play the second T20I on June 12. Visakhapatnam will host the third T20I on June 14.

From the eastern shores, the bandwagon will shift to the western part of the country. The fourth T20I will be held in Gujarat's Rajkot on June 17 while Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the fifth and final encounter on June 19.

Team India is ranked No. 1 in the T20I format while South Africans are fourth in the ICC rankings. The bilateral series between the two sides will act as preparation for the T20I World Cup in Australia in October and November. It will also provide the Indian side with an opportunity to test its bench in the absence of big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul - who lead Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 - has been appointed the captain of the Indian side.

South Africa have also announced the squad and included the uncapped Tristan Stubbs in the squad for the India series. Stubbs - who has impressed with his performance in the domestic circuit - was part of the Mumbai Indians' squad in the just-concluded IPL 2022. Pacer Anrich Nortje also makes his comeback to the national side.

India's T20I squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain, wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

SA T20I Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.

How to buy tickets for the Series?

The tickets are available on Paytm insider. Click on the link to book tickets.

Full Schedule and Results:

Match No. Date/Day Venue Time Result 1. June 9/ Thursday Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 7 PM N/A 2. June 12/ Sunday Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 7 PM N/A 3. June 14/ Tuesday ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam 7 PM N/A 4. June 17/ Friday Rajkot Stadium, Rajkot 7 PM N/A 5. June 19/ Sunday M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7 PM N/A

TV Channels:

Star Sports Network

Live Streaming:

Disney + Hotstar