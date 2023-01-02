India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The Men In Blue are set to lock horns with the Lankan Lions in the opening T20I on Tuesday (January 3) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

As regular India skipper Rohit Sharma is still recovering from the finger injury he sustained in Bangladesh, Hardik Pandya will be leading a fresh-looking Indian side.

Suryakumar Yadav - who had a phenomenal 2022 in white-ball format - has been appointed as the vice-captain of this Indian side which has several fresh faces.

With senior pros Virat Kohli and KL Rahul being given rest, the young guns in the squad have an opportunity to prove their mettle and cement their place in the T20I side.

Experts are of the view that the BCCI as well as team management might start developing a T20I side for the future as the focus, this year, will primarily be on the ODI side.

Under the leadership of Dasun Shanaka - the Asian Champions - will also be raring to start the new year on a dominant note. A spirited Sri Lankan side defeated India in the Asia Cup in the Super Six stage and knocked the Rohit Sharma-led side out of the competition.

The visitors would once again be aiming to defeat the hosts in the opening game and take a 1-0 lead.

India and Sri Lanka T20I Squad for 2023 T20I Series

Sri Lanka T20I Squad:

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara.

India T20I Squad:

Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvenedra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

IND vs SL Possible Playing 11 for 1st T20I

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar/Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team and Fantasy Tips for 1st T20I

Team1:

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Maheesh Theekshana

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Team 2:

Batters: Shubman Gill, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Umran Malik, Lahiru Kumara, Arshdeep Singh

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Dhananjaya de Silva

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Captain: Arshdeep Singh

Vice-Captain: Axar Patel

IND vs SL 1st T20I Match Prediction

The two teams are likely to give each other a tough fight in the opening game of the series but given India's history against Sri Lanka at home and Hardik Pandya's impeccable record as India skipper in the shortest format of the game, one can predict that the hosts will come out victorious in the first T20I in Mumbai.