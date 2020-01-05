India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Match abandoned due to dampness in pitch without a ball being bowled in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jan 5: The first Twenty20 International between India and Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball begin bowled due to wet outfield and dampness in the pitch on Sunday (January 5) at the Barsapara Cricket Ground in Guwahati.

No sooner than India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and invited the visiting captain Lasith Malinga to bat first, the skies opened up and delayed the start of the play. The rain kept playing hide and seek at the venue as it kept returning from time to time.

Eventually, after the cut-off time for a five-over game i.e. 9:46 pm passed the match officials called off the game.

The ground staff did their best to get rid of the damp spots in the pitch prevented the match officials from starting the game. The ground staff used irons and hair dryers to dry the pitch up but to no avail.

India and Sri Lanka were supposed to start their campaign in the new year 2020 with the three-match T20I series. Both the teams were raring to start the new year's first assignment with a win.

Team India are coming from back-to-back series wins against Bangladesh and West Indies, while Sri Lanka's last performance in the shortest format when they faced Pakistan in the latter's backyard, would give them a lot of confidence to do well against India.

India must be bolstered by the return of pacer Jasprit Bumrah and senior opener Shikhar Dhawan for the series having recovered from their respective injuries. While Sri Lanka will be upbeat with the induction of senior-pro Angelo Mathews in the side.

The opening T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be an interesting one as the two teams are facing each other in this format after a long gap.

Here's how the action unfolded in Guwahati: