India vs Sri Lanka 2nd, 3rd T20Is: HPCA Stadium Dharamshala: Pitch Report, Weather, T20 Stats

1 Dharamshala Weather
India will play back-to-back T20Is against Sri Lanka on February 26 and 27. There was a prediction of rain on February 26 with temperature dropping down to as low as 10 degrees. So, we may see a truncated second T20I.
February 27: The prediction is for clear skies with the temperature in the night touching a low 8 degrees. But we might just see a full length 3rd T20.
2 Dharamshala pitch report
The pitch at the HPCA Stadium here often has something for pace bowlers, also because of the weather. We might not see a very high scoring game as a total in the vicinity of 160 could be a defendable one.
3 Dharamshala Stadium T20 Records
Total Matches: 7
Batting first won: 4
Batting second won: 2
No Result: 1
Average 1st Innings score: 140
Average 2nd Innings score: 124
Highest Total: 200/3 by South Africa vs India
Highest total chased: 200/3 by SA vs India
4 Dharamshala Stadium Individual T20 Records
Most wickets: Paul Van Meekeren of Netherlands: 6 wickets from 3 matches.
Most runs: Tamim Iqbal of Bangladesh: 233 runs from 3 matches at an average of 233 with a highest of 103 not out.
India’s most successful batsman: Rohit Sharma: 106 in 1 match against South Africa.
Highest individual score: Rohit Sharma, 106.
5 India’s T20 record at Dharamshala
India have played two matches here the HPCA Stadium. The first match was in 2015, the inaugural T20I here. India lost that match by 7 wickets.
In 2019, India were scheduled to play a T20I here but was abandoned after inclement weather and rain.