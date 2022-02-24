India vs Sri Lanka 2nd, 3rd T20Is: HPCA Stadium Dharamshala: Pitch Report, Weather, T20 Stats

1 Dharamshala Weather

India will play back-to-back T20Is against Sri Lanka on February 26 and 27. There was a prediction of rain on February 26 with temperature dropping down to as low as 10 degrees. So, we may see a truncated second T20I.

February 27: The prediction is for clear skies with the temperature in the night touching a low 8 degrees. But we might just see a full length 3rd T20.

2 Dharamshala pitch report

The pitch at the HPCA Stadium here often has something for pace bowlers, also because of the weather. We might not see a very high scoring game as a total in the vicinity of 160 could be a defendable one.

3 Dharamshala Stadium T20 Records

Total Matches: 7

Batting first won: 4

Batting second won: 2

No Result: 1

Average 1st Innings score: 140

Average 2nd Innings score: 124

Highest Total: 200/3 by South Africa vs India

Highest total chased: 200/3 by SA vs India

4 Dharamshala Stadium Individual T20 Records

Most wickets: Paul Van Meekeren of Netherlands: 6 wickets from 3 matches.

Most runs: Tamim Iqbal of Bangladesh: 233 runs from 3 matches at an average of 233 with a highest of 103 not out.

India’s most successful batsman: Rohit Sharma: 106 in 1 match against South Africa.

Highest individual score: Rohit Sharma, 106.

5 India’s T20 record at Dharamshala

India have played two matches here the HPCA Stadium. The first match was in 2015, the inaugural T20I here. India lost that match by 7 wickets.

In 2019, India were scheduled to play a T20I here but was abandoned after inclement weather and rain.