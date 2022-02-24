Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd, 3rd T20Is: HPCA Stadium Dharamshala: Pitch Report, Weather, T20 Stats

By
India to face SL in 2nd and 3rd T20Is in Dharamshala (Image: Twitter)

Dharamshala, February 24: India will play the second and third T20I against Sri Lanka at the HPCA Stadium here on February 26 (Saturday) and February 27 (Sunday).

As far as India is concerned Dharamshala is a rare venue for a T20I match, but of course the venue has hosted several IPL matches.

So, here is a guide to the 2nd and 3rd T20Is in the form of weather and pitch reports, strewn with some stats. Check out.

1 Dharamshala Weather

India will play back-to-back T20Is against Sri Lanka on February 26 and 27. There was a prediction of rain on February 26 with temperature dropping down to as low as 10 degrees. So, we may see a truncated second T20I.

February 27: The prediction is for clear skies with the temperature in the night touching a low 8 degrees. But we might just see a full length 3rd T20.

2 Dharamshala pitch report

The pitch at the HPCA Stadium here often has something for pace bowlers, also because of the weather. We might not see a very high scoring game as a total in the vicinity of 160 could be a defendable one.

3 Dharamshala Stadium T20 Records

Total Matches: 7

Batting first won: 4

Batting second won: 2

No Result: 1

Average 1st Innings score: 140

Average 2nd Innings score: 124

Highest Total: 200/3 by South Africa vs India

Highest total chased: 200/3 by SA vs India

4 Dharamshala Stadium Individual T20 Records

Most wickets: Paul Van Meekeren of Netherlands: 6 wickets from 3 matches.

Most runs: Tamim Iqbal of Bangladesh: 233 runs from 3 matches at an average of 233 with a highest of 103 not out.

India’s most successful batsman: Rohit Sharma: 106 in 1 match against South Africa.

Highest individual score: Rohit Sharma, 106.

5 India’s T20 record at Dharamshala

India have played two matches here the HPCA Stadium. The first match was in 2015, the inaugural T20I here. India lost that match by 7 wickets.

In 2019, India were scheduled to play a T20I here but was abandoned after inclement weather and rain.

