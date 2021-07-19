India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side ticked all the boxes well as it outclassed hosts Sri Lanka in every department. Opting to bat, Sri Lankans were restricted to 262 for nine, with pacer Deepak Chahar (2/37), and spinners Kuldeep Yadav (2/48), and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/52) picking two wickets each.

In response, India overhauled the target in 36.4 overs as they rode on Dhawan's unbeaten 86, debutant Ishan Kishan's blistering 59, and opener Prithvi Shaw's equally aggressive 43.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Preview, team news, date, timings, telecast and live streaming info

Coach Rahul Dravid's boys will be looking to put up another dominating show when they walk into the middle to seal a win in the second contest and take an unassailable win in the three-match series.

With their approach in the first ODI, it seems, the Men In Blue are looking to play more aggressively in the shorter formats and the performance of the trio served as a perfect template in that context. Their sensational batting also reinforced the might of India's bench strength. Sri Lanka bowlers also made it easier for the marauding Indian batters who romped home to the win in the 37th over.

India are unlikely to make changes as they would like to pocket the series before giving chances to other youngsters in the squad. The Men In Blue are undefeated in their last 11 multigame bilateral men's ODI series against Sri Lanka (W9, D2) and would be aiming to take the tally to 12 on Tuesday. The last time they lost such a series was in 1997 (3-0).

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.

Here are the Dream11 Fantasy Tips:

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Manish Pandey.

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Lakshan Sandakan.

Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Vice-Captain: Krunal Pandya.