India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Eden Gardens Pitch Report, Stats, Record and Kolkata Weather Forecast

Rohit Sharma-led Team India claimed a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after 67-run victory over Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka in the first ODI at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10).

Riding on Virat Kohli's 45th ODI hundred along with fifties from skipper Rohit and Shubman Gill set a huge target of 374. In response, Lanka fought hard through their skipper Shanaka, who struck an unbeaten hundred, but the knock went in vain as the hosts restricted the visitors to 306/8.

Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj claimed three and two wickets each respectively as the rest of the bowlers except for Axar Patel also picked a wicket each. Opener Pathum Nissanka also scored 72 for Lanka.

Earlier put into bat, Rohit (83 off 67 balls) and Gill (70 off 60 balls) set a brilliant platform for the other batter with an opening stand of 143. Kohli then joined the party with 113 off 87 balls to take India's total to 373/7. For Lanka, Kasun Rajith claimed three wickets, but conceded 88 runs.

Now, Rohit and Co will look to take an unassailable lead in the series when the action shifts to Kolkata, while the visitors will look to bounce back from the thumping loss in the first ODI.

India and Sri Lanka will clash for the fifth time at the Eden Gardens, where the hosts have won three such clashes and the visitors won the infamous World Cup semifinal meeting in 1996. One match has so far ended in No Result.

One of the meetings between the two at the Eden Gardens saw records being broken as a young Rohit went on to register the highest individual score in ODIs and also helped the team breach 400-mark for the first time at the venue back in 2014.

The Eden Gardens has in fact hosted 30 ODI matches so far, but the venue last hosted an ODI nearly six years ago when Australia toured India in 2017. South Africa were scheduled to play an ODI in 2020, but the match was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

Here is a look at the Eden Gardens Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Kolkata Weather Forecast ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI:

Kolkata Eden Gardens Info, Pitch & Weather Report Seating Capacity: 66,000 Boundary Dimensions: Eden Gardens boundary length is about 66 meters on the square and 69 meters on the straight side. Number of matches hosted: 42 Tests, 31 ODI and 11 T20Is Eden Gardens Pitch Report Eden Gardens is known to be a batter's paradise thanks to the smaller boundaries, but the wickets seem to assist spinners as the match wears on. However, the last few matches at the venue have seen seam bowlers also find some joy. Plus, the dew factor once the sunsets will also play a role in the captain's decision at the toss, which will be most likely choice to bowl first. Kolkata Weather Forecast The weather forecast for Thursday (January 12) indicates a little warm noon followed by cooler conditions in the evening with max average temperature of 25o C reducing an average low of 18o C in the evening. There is no chance of rain in the lead up to the match as well as on the match day. So, weather will not play spoilsport during the match. Eden Gardens Kolkata ODI Stats and Record Matches: 30 India Won: 12 Visiting Team Won: 8 Neutral Team Won: 9 No Result: 1 Matches Won Batting 1st: 18 Matches Won Batting 2nd: 11 Highest Team Total: 404/5 by India vs Sri Lanka in 2014 Lowest Team Total: 123 All Out by West Indies vs India in 1993 Average 1st Innings Score: 245 Average 2nd Innings Score: 206 Highest Successful Chase: 317/3 by India vs Sri Lanka in 2009 Lowest Total Defended: 195 by India vs South Africa in 1993 Highest Individual Score: Rohit Sharma (India) - 264 vs Sri Lanka in 2014 Most Runs: Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 496 Most Wickets: Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev (India) - 14 Best Bowling Innings: Anil Kumble (India) - 6 for 12 vs West Indies in 1993 Total Sixes in ODI at Eden Gardens: 99 Total Fours in ODI at Eden Gardens: 656 Most Sixes in ODI at Eden Gardens: Rohit Sharma (India) - 9 Most Fours in ODI at Eden Gardens: Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 60 India vs Sri Lanka ODI Head to Head Matches: 163 India Won: 94 Sri Lanka Won: 57 Tied: 1 No Result: 11 India vs Sri Lanka ODI at Eden Gardens: Played - 5; India Won - 3; Sri Lanka Won - 1; No Result - 1 India vs Sri Lanka ODIs Batting First Won at Eden Gardens: 2 (One Referee Awarded Match to team batting first due to crowd behaviour) India vs Sri Lanka ODIs Batting Second Won at Eden Gardens: 3 Most Runs for India vs Sri Lanka: Sachin Tendulkar - 3113 runs in 80 innings Most Runs for Sri Lanka vs India: Sanath Jayasuriya - 2899 runs in 85 innings Most Wickets for India vs Sri Lanka: Zaheer Khan - 66 wickets in 48 matches Most Wickets for Sri Lanka vs India: Muttiah Muralitharan - 74 wickets in 63 matches Highest Scorer for India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma - 264 Highest Scorer for Sri Lanka vs India: Sanath Jayasuriya - 189 Best Bowling Innings for India vs Sri Lanka: Ashish Nehra - 6 for 59 Best Bowling Innings for Sri Lanka vs India: Muttiah Muralitharan - 7 for 30 Most Sixes for India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni - 45 Most Sixes for Sri Lanka vs India: Sanath Jayasuriya - 46 Most Fours for India vs Sri Lanka: Sachin Tendulkar - 303 Most Fours for Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya - 330 India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Dates, Timing and Telecast Info Match Date: Thursday, January 12 Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)