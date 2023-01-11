India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Eden Gardens Pitch Report, Stats, Record and Kolkata Weather Forecast

Kolkata Eden Gardens Info, Pitch & Weather Report
Seating Capacity: 66,000
Boundary Dimensions: Eden Gardens boundary length is about 66 meters on the square and 69 meters on the straight side.
Number of matches hosted: 42 Tests, 31 ODI and 11 T20Is
Eden Gardens Pitch Report
Eden Gardens is known to be a batter's paradise thanks to the smaller boundaries, but the wickets seem to assist spinners as the match wears on. However, the last few matches at the venue have seen seam bowlers also find some joy. Plus, the dew factor once the sunsets will also play a role in the captain's decision at the toss, which will be most likely choice to bowl first.
Kolkata Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for Thursday (January 12) indicates a little warm noon followed by cooler conditions in the evening with max average temperature of 25o C reducing an average low of 18o C in the evening. There is no chance of rain in the lead up to the match as well as on the match day. So, weather will not play spoilsport during the match.
Eden Gardens Kolkata ODI Stats and Record
Matches: 30
India Won: 12
Visiting Team Won: 8
Neutral Team Won: 9
No Result: 1
Matches Won Batting 1st: 18
Matches Won Batting 2nd: 11
Highest Team Total: 404/5 by India vs Sri Lanka in 2014
Lowest Team Total: 123 All Out by West Indies vs India in 1993
Average 1st Innings Score: 245
Average 2nd Innings Score: 206
Highest Successful Chase: 317/3 by India vs Sri Lanka in 2009
Lowest Total Defended: 195 by India vs South Africa in 1993
Highest Individual Score: Rohit Sharma (India) - 264 vs Sri Lanka in 2014
Most Runs: Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 496
Most Wickets: Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev (India) - 14
Best Bowling Innings: Anil Kumble (India) - 6 for 12 vs West Indies in 1993
Total Sixes in ODI at Eden Gardens: 99
Total Fours in ODI at Eden Gardens: 656
Most Sixes in ODI at Eden Gardens: Rohit Sharma (India) - 9
Most Fours in ODI at Eden Gardens: Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 60
India vs Sri Lanka ODI Head to Head
Matches: 163
India Won: 94
Sri Lanka Won: 57
Tied: 1
No Result: 11
India vs Sri Lanka ODI at Eden Gardens: Played - 5; India Won - 3; Sri Lanka Won - 1; No Result - 1
India vs Sri Lanka ODIs Batting First Won at Eden Gardens: 2 (One Referee Awarded Match to team batting first due to crowd behaviour)
India vs Sri Lanka ODIs Batting Second Won at Eden Gardens: 3
Most Runs for India vs Sri Lanka: Sachin Tendulkar - 3113 runs in 80 innings
Most Runs for Sri Lanka vs India: Sanath Jayasuriya - 2899 runs in 85 innings
Most Wickets for India vs Sri Lanka: Zaheer Khan - 66 wickets in 48 matches
Most Wickets for Sri Lanka vs India: Muttiah Muralitharan - 74 wickets in 63 matches
Highest Scorer for India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma - 264
Highest Scorer for Sri Lanka vs India: Sanath Jayasuriya - 189
Best Bowling Innings for India vs Sri Lanka: Ashish Nehra - 6 for 59
Best Bowling Innings for Sri Lanka vs India: Muttiah Muralitharan - 7 for 30
Most Sixes for India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni - 45
Most Sixes for Sri Lanka vs India: Sanath Jayasuriya - 46
Most Fours for India vs Sri Lanka: Sachin Tendulkar - 303
Most Fours for Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya - 330
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Dates, Timing and Telecast Info
Match Date: Thursday, January 12
Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST
TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)