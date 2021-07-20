India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Highlights: India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets to clinch ODI series

Riding on solid knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Chahar, India chased down the third-highest chase for a day-night ODI in Sri Lanka.

After Chamika Karunaratne guided Sri Lanka to a modest total of 275/9 in the 2nd ODI, the flambyount Indian batting line-up failed to impress. Unlike Sunday's match, where the batting heavy Indian line-up chased down Sri Lanka's target with 80 balls to spare, the visiting side found themselves in hot water, losing early wickets as Warindu Hasiranga threatened to take the game away with a three-wicket haul.

1

51199

Heroes of the previous game, Prithvi Shaw (13) and Ishan Kishan (1) fell cheaply. With India losing five wickets in the first 18 overs, the Dhawan-led side was staring at defeat. But Suryakumar Yadav, who made his debut in the previous match with Ishan Kishan, gave India the boost scoring his maiden ODI fifty. But Sandakan put the Lankans back in the driver's seat removing Yadav, who had scored a solid 53 off 44.

With both Hardik Pandya (0) and Krunal Pandya (35) failing to take India over the ropes, Deepak Chahar was the hero of the day with an unbeaten 69 off 82. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19 off 28) on the other end, the two fended off a valiant Sri Lanka challenge to snatch a three-wicket victory and also seal the series 2-0.

Earlier, after electing to bat, Karunaratne guided Lanka to a strong total of 275/9 against India in the 2nd ODI of the three-match One Day International series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

After winning the toss once again, hosts Sri Lanka opted to bat first. The Lankan's who had fallen to a 7-wicket loss in the first ODI on Sunday, bettered their total from the first game by 13 runs.

The hosts recovered from a dismal loss in the first game with a more composed batting display in the 2nd ODI. Openers Avishka Fernando and Minod Bhanuka gave the Lankans a steady start. Unlike the first ODI, the second game saw two Lankans notch up half-centuries. Yuzvendra Chahal handed India the breakthrough with two back-to-back wickets in the 13th over, removing opener Minod Bhanuka for 36 off 42 and Bhanuka Rajapaksa for a golden duck.

While Fernando handed the hosts a good start with a steady 50 off 71, Charith Asalanka kept the scoreboard ticking with a solid 68-ball 65. The Indian bowlers kept the Lankans in check and it looked like another below-par score for the hosts, before Karunaratne piled on the important runs with an unbeaten knock off 44 off 33. While Chahal and Bhuvi pocketed three wickets each, Chahar picked up two wickets.

Having won the series, the Dhawan-led Indian side will look to whitewash the series when they take on the hosts on Friday (July 23).