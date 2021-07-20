India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: SL win toss, opt to bat; all eyes on record-chasing Yuzvendra Chahal

India won the first match at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday quite easily while chasing a 260+ target with captain Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav making an impression.

India did not make any change to their Playing 11 for the match on Tuesday even though Sanju Samson has recovered from his knee injury and the BCCI medical team has declared him fit and available for selection.

Sanju might get a chance to be in the Playing 11 in the next match but he will have to wait if either Manish Pandey comes up with a good show in this match. Ishan Kishan, the wicketkeeper batsman, looks a certainty after that whirlwind fifty on his ODI debut.

On the other hand, Lanka made one change bringing in Kasun Rajitha in the place if Isuru Udana. There is a bit of spotlight on Yuzvendra Chahal as he has a chance to overhaul the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah as the quickest Indian bowlers to 100 ODI wickets.

Chahal has 94 wickets from 54 matches and a six-wicket haul on this day will see him tie with Shami. Bumrah completed 100 wickets in 57 matches.

Sri Lanka 11: 1 Avishka Fernando, 2 Minod Bhanuka (wk), 3 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 4 Dhananjaya de Silva, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dasun Shanaka (Captain), 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Lakshan Sandakan.

India 11: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), 3 Ishan Kishan (wk), 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.