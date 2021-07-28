India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Here's the probable India XI as 8 key players ruled out of remaining games

All-rounder Krunal Pandya was found positive in the RT-PCR test conducted on Tuesday morning, forcing the organisers to postpone the match to a day later. However, speculations were rife about the fate of the remainder of the series because as many as eight India players - found in close contact with the Baroda cricketer were also put in isolation.

However, their RT-PCR tests returned negative on Wednesday, but these eight players have been ruled out of the remainder of the series as per reports.

India vs Sri Lanka: 2nd T20I on schedule; Shaw, Kishan, Surya among 8 to miss matches

As per reports, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ishan Kishan, and Yuzvendra Chahal have been put under isolation and will miss the second and third T20I.

Krunal has been moved out of India's team hotel in Colombo, the Taj Samudra, to another facility to be in isolation. It has also cast a shadow over the travel of Shaw and Suryakumar to England to join the India Test squad for the five-match series beginning on August 4.

In the absence of such key players, it will be interesting to see what will be Team India's composition for the remaining two games for the tourists. Coach Rahul Dravid will face an uphill task to assemble the remaining players and include them in the playing eleven.

With eight key players under isolation, here's how India's playing eleven might look like in the second and third T20I. In such a scenario, Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are going to make their T20I debut for India while the reserve members have also been added to the squad.

India's playing XI for the 2nd T20I: Devdutt Padikkal, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini.