India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: Pant, Iyer headline second day as hosts set Lanka huge target

Rishabh Pant slams fastest Test fifty by an Indian, breaks Kapil Dev's 40-year-old record

At the end of second day's play at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, visitors Sri Lanka needed 419 runs to win with their score reading 28/1 at the end of day's play.

Shreyas Iyer took off from where he left off in the first innings as he guided the hosts with a solid 67. Iyer scored half centuries in both innings of the match, having scored a sizzling 92 in the first innings and 67 off 87 in the second innings. While Iyer once again shone with the bat, Rishabh Pant also endured a good day in office a quickfire 50 off 31.

Riding on Iyer and Pant's half-centuries and skipper Rohit Sharma's 46 off 79, the hosts set the visitos a mammoth 447-run target. Chasing the huge target, the visitors faltered early as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Lahiru Thirimanne for a duck in just the third delivery. At the close of play, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis were at the crease taking the team's score to 28/1 at the end of the day, with the side needing 419 to win.

Earlier in the day, Lanka resumed play at 86 for 6. The visitors scraped past the three-figure mark, before India bowled them out for a paltry 109 in the first innings, to give India a 143-run lead.

Indian seamer Bumrah went on to complete his eight five-wicket haul in Test cricket and the first on home soil.

With a 143-run cushion, the Indian openers handed India a steady start in the second innings. Local boy Mayank Agarwal and skipper Rohit slowly took to team's total to 42, before Mayank was caught in the gully by Dhananjaya de Silva off a Lasith Embuldeniya delivery.

Hanuma Vihari joined skipper Rohit in the middle to take India's total past 50 in the second innnings. At tea on Day 2, the hosts score read 61/1. Resuming after break, Vihari stitched together a 56-run partnership with Rohit before Silva dismissed the skipper for 46.

Former skipper Virat Kohli came in to bat as Vihari, Virat took India's score past the three-figure mark. With the score reading 116, the hosts lost their third wicket as Praveen Jayawickrama cleaned up Vihari. Kohli's poor run continued as Jayawickrama dismissed him for a paltry 13.

Pant steadied India's innings as he broke Kapil Dev's forty-year-old record and became the fastest to hit a fifty for India in Test cricket. Soon after crossing his half-century, Pant was removed by Jayawickrama to leave India at 189/5. Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer then went on to take India's total to 199 for 5 at dinner and extended the lead to 342 runs.

Declaring the innings at 303/9, India set Lanka a massive task. When the third day's play resumes in Bengaluru, Lanka will have a mountain to climb, needing a mammoth 419 to win.