India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: KSCA to allow 50 per cent crowd; Where to buy tickets, price details of D/N Test

By
Ticket sale details of Pink Ball Test between India and Sri Lanka at Bengaluru (Image: RCB)
Bengaluru, February 26: The second Test between India and Sri Lanka, a Day-Night Pink Ball Test, in Bengaluru will have 50 per cent crowd. The Test match is set to start on March 12 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The KSCA announced that the online ticket sale in association with PAYTM will commence of March 1, 2022, while the box office tickets sale will start from March 6, 2022, onwards.

The online sale will start from 10.30 AM IST and the public can buy ticket at www.ksca.cricket. The spectators can start redeeming online tickets from March 8, 2022 at the KSCA Box Office Ticket Counters from 10.30 AM IST onwards.

The day-night Test will be played from 2 PM to 9 PM IST.

Here are the ticket prices, details

Grand Terrace: Rs 1250, P Corporate: Rs 1500, Pavilion Terrace: Rs 2000 and P2 Stand 2500, and these tickets are sold only through online and holders can enter the stadium via Gate 18 on the Queens Road side.

E-Executive, N Stand tickets are priced at Rs 750 while D Corporate, A Stand, B Lower and B Upper tickets are priced at Rs 500. These tickets are sold through box office counters at the stadium and the holders can enter the venue via Gate 19 at the Queens Road.

G Upper, G Lower 1 and G Lower 2 tickets can purchased for Rs 100 at the counters and the holders can enter the venue via Gate 2 at the Cubbon Road side.

No spectators at Mohali

Meanwhile, the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the PCA Stadium in Mohali will be played behind the closed doors. This will be the 100th Test of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Kohli has not played in the ongoing T20I series as the BCCI had given him and wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant a 10-day break from the bio-bubble of Team India. Both of them will rejoin the team ahead of the Test series.

Comments

Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 17:22 [IST]
