India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Visitors take lead past 200 after Jasprit Bumrah shines in Bengaluru

India seamer Jasprit Bumrah completed his eighth five-wicket haul in Test cricket and first on home soil as the Rohit Sharma-led side finished off the Sri Lankan lower-order in a jiffy. Sri Lanka resumed at 86 for six and Indian bowlers took less than 30 minutes to wrap their innings for a huge 143-run first-innings lead.

Bumrah (5/24) and off-spinner R Ashwin (2/30) picked up two wickets each in the morning session on the second day as Sri Lanka's shoddy display with the bat continued.

India skipper Rohit Sharma (30 batting) and Mayank Agarwal (22) added 42 runs before the latter edged one from left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya towards gully.

Embuldeniya got the ball to turn away from a good length and the edge from Agarwal's bat was taken by Dhananjaya de Silva.

Rohit, who largely played on the front foot and confidently swept and reverse swept the spinners, took some time to settle before going for his measured shots. At the tea break, Hanuma Vihari (8) was giving him company.

At the start of the day, stumper batter Niroshan Dickwella (21) started off with consecutive boundaries off Bumrah.

He opened the face of the bat to gently place the ball between the gaps.

Ashwin expectedly bowled from the other end and troubled Embuldeniya (1) straight away, his balls turning from the rough.

Embuldeniya could not handle a short one from Bumrah, miscuing a pull to be caught by Rishabh Pant.

That was an irresponsible shot under the circumstances.

Surnaga Lakmal showed intent to stay at the wicket but could not read a carrom ball from Ashwin and saw his timber disturbed.

This was immediately after he lofted one over mid-on for a boundary.

Bumrah completed his five-wicket haul when he had Dickwella caught behind.

The short ball jumped off the track, touched the shoulder of the bat before going into Pant's gloves.

Vishwa Fernando went after Ashwin in the next over but was soon deceived by another carrom ball and was stumped by Pant as the batter had lunged forward.