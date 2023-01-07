India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: India complete series win with a 91 run victory in Rajkot

Suryakumar Yadav propelled India to a gigantic score of 228 with his third T20I hundred, and the visitors were bundled out for just 137 runs.

1

56725

As It Happened:

India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bat.

Rahul Tripathi gave a flying start:

Ishan Kishan got out cheaply in the first over but Rahul Tripathi took things on his own hand and gave India a fantastic start in the powerplay. Tripathi scored 35 runs off just 16 balls and took India to a decent score after the powerplay.

Suryakumar with a skyscraping hundred:

Suryakumar Yadav came into the crease and along with Shubman Gill continued the onslaught. The pair stitched a 111-run partnership in just 53 balls. Gill (46) was cleaned up by Wanindu Hasaranga, but Surya continued and scored his 3rd T20I hundred, the first of 2023. His ton was the second-fastest by an India player as India amassed a mammoth total of 229 runs after their 20 overs. Axar Patel also scored a quickfire 21 off just 9 balls in the end.

Sri Lanka stuttered in the chase:

In reply, Sri Lanka got a decent star courtesy of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. But Axar Patel gave India the first break as Kusal Mendis fell. Pathum Nissanka followed soon along with Avishka Fernando also piling the dust on the bowling of Hardik Pandya.

From then on, it was more of a stutter for the visitors as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya bowled well in the middle overs while Umram Malik struck with the crucial wicket of Wanindu Hasaranga to dent the chances of Sri Lanka even more.

Dasun Shanaka effort in vain:

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (23 off 17 balls) continued his outstanding batting for the third match in a row, but was unable to take his team home. Shanaka hit some sixes but his fight was not enough for the visitors. Arshdeep Singh, who had a torrid period in the last match, took the wicket of Shanaka to curtail their chances.

Indian Bowlers did exceedingly well:

Umran Malik was the pick of the Indian bowlers with 3 wickets. Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal all picked up 2 wickets each for the home side.