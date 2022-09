India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, ̨Match Prediction

After their defeat against Pakistan in their Super 4 opener, India will be the more eager side to register a win as another adverse result will almost end their Asia Cup 2022 final aspirations.

It does not mean Sri Lanka will be less keen for a win, as a victory will push them very close to a final berth.

So, get ready for the India vs Sri Lanka match with this set of Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction along with Fantasy Tips.

1 Squads India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal. 2 Playing 11 India: 1 Rohit Sharma 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Deepak Hooda, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Ravi Bishnoi / Yuzvendra Chahal. Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis, 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Danushka Gunathilaka, 5 Dasun Shanaka, 6 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Asitha Fernando, 11 Dilshan Madhushanka. 3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Kusal Mendis, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Bhunveshwar Kumar, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Ravi Bishnoi. Fantasy Tips: Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli, Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis. 4 Match Prediction Sri Lanka had aced two big chases against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in as many matches. However, India will be a different fish and SL will require a bigger effort. India may a bit raw in their bowling department but they still have well-balanced team, and that will make us count Rohit Sharma’s outfit as the favourites.