Virat Kohli hundred induces ticket demands in Kolkata for the 2nd ODI

And according to reports, the demand for the tickets at the Kolkata ground increased after the inning by Virat Kohli on Tuesday (January 10).

India won the 1st ODI by 67 runs and Kohli was the player of the match for his sublime batting.

The former Indian skipper scored a fantastic hundred along with completing 12500 ODI runs as India posted a gigantic total of 373 on the board. In reply, visitors Sri Lanka could only manage 306 runs as the men in Blue started the ODI format in 2023 with a victory.

Also, reports suggest that the demand for the next match tickets only increased after Virat Kohli scored his ton. Kolkata has a huge fanbase of Kohli and this looks like a reflection of that.

The Eden Gardens, arguably the most iconic cricket stadium in the world, is edging towards a full house on Thursday. There were three categories of tickets for the match based on price - Rs 650, 1000 and 1500. The 1000 Rs category tickets are already sold out online and the other two categories are now also gaining interest among the spectators.

It will be the first international ODI at the Eden Gardens after six years and it promises to be an exciting encounter. There is supposed to be a laser show in between the innings, while Kolkata will also pay tribute to the recently deceased football legend Pele during the match.

Virat Kohli is one of the major factors in bringing the crowd into the stadium. But there are many other components of it. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has had an outstanding record in Kolkata for both India and IPL side Mumbai Indians, hence another stormy inning from Rohit may well be expected.

India, who are 1-0 up in the series, would love to clinch the series on Thursday and go into the final match with room for experimentation. The juggernaut will move to Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram on January 15 in the final match of the series.