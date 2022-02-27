India vs Sri Lanka: Ishan Kishan ruled out of 3rd T20I after nasty blow on helmet

During India's 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, India wicket-keeper batsman Kishan was struck on the head while batting in the 2nd T2OI at Dharamsala.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan hospitalised after being hit on head

Kishan was taken to the hospital for a check-up and a CT was conducted. In a statement on Sunday, BCCI said, "Accompanied by a Team Doctor, he was taken to a local hospital last night for a check-up where a CT scan was conducted. The findings of the CT scan are normal."

Ruling Kishan out of the match, the BCCI said ahead of the final game, "The BCCI Medical Team will continue to closely monitor his signs of concussion. Ishan is ruled out of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka."

As per reports in ANI, Sri Lankan batsman Dinesh Chandimal was also taken to the hospital after he suffered a thumb injury while fielding on Saturday.

Saturday's win saw India take an unassailable 2-0 lead over Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series. Man of the match Shreyas Iyer slammed a sizzling half-century to guided the team home.

On Sunday, India will look to complete a series sweep when they take on Sri Lanka in Dharamsala.