India Vs Sri Lanka, Kolkata Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Hosts 5 down as Ashwin too walks back

Kolkata, Nov 17: Sri Lankan team would be eyeing early wickets on the second day of the first Test to restrict India to a low total on a tough Kolkata pitch on Friday (November 17).

The pitch and conditions are assisting the pacers and the batsmen are going to have a tough time.

India began the second day's play from 17/3 and lost the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane in the 18th over to Dasun Shanaka. The ball was seaming away outside the off stump on the front foot and Rahane tried to drive it but gave an outside edge to wicketkeeper Dickwella.

Just as it looked like a partnership was building for the hosts, Sri Lanka struck again.

Earlier rain and visiting pacer Suranga Lakmal were the only talking points of the opening day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka on Thursday (November 16).

Right-handed pacer, Lakmal, gave India three big blows in a game that was constantly halted by rain and bad light.

Lakmal rattled the top order by getting rid of both the Indian openers and their skipper Virat Kohli in his short spell and a fiery spell of 6 overs without conceding a single run.

Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal won a crucial toss and invited India captain Virat Kohli to bat first on a green Eden Gardens track.

Lakmal justified his skipper's decision on the very first ball of the match by removing KL Rahul (0) caught behind with an almost unplayable delivery. He also accounted for the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (8) and Virat Kohli (0).

The match was off to a delayed start today after the pre-lunch session was lost to inclement weather and a wet outfield here.

The opening day's proceedings were reduced to 55 overs from the regulation 90 and the match began at 1:30 PM IST.

The Eden Gardens ground remained under thick white tarpaulin cover this morning as it had been raining since Wednesday. The build-up to the India-Australia ODI at the Eden on September 21 had also witnessed rain, but it did not affect the match.

An India-South Africa T20I match in 2015 was abandoned as it rained for 30 minutes before the game was to start. Sri Lanka are playing their maiden Test at the Eden Gardens.