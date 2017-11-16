India Vs Sri Lanka, Kolkata Test, Day 1, Live Updates: Rain delays toss at Eden Gardens

Kolkata, Nov 16: Toss between India and Sri Lanka for the first Test has been delayed due to rain at Eden Gardens here on Thursday (November 16).

The covers at the stadium are still drawn and the ground staff is making constant efforts to make it match ready as soon as the drizzle stops. However, there is a threat of rain for the entire Test as the Met department has predicted overcast conditions for the next three days as well.

The super sopper and ground staff hard at work at the Eden Gardens #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/H050l54s4w — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2017

Players from both the teams are anxiously waiting for the match to start. India and Sri Lanka are playing a Test series after a gap of two months. Umpires and match referee are present at the present on the ground to inspect it.

India would look to continue their recent success against Sri Lanka. In August, Sri Lanka were annihilated 9-0 across all formats in their own den by a ruthless India led by Virat Kohli.

India's premier spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are likely to make a return to the squad.

Match Facts:

India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath have claimed more Test wickets than anybody else since the start of 2015; taking 178 and 145 respectively in that time.

Dilruwan Perera is seven away from reaching 100 Test wickets; he is set to become only the third spinner to reach the milestone for Sri Lanka, despite having only played 22 Test matches to date (Muralitharan & Herath).

India have played more Test matches at Eden Gardens than anywhere else (40) but have only managed a win rate of 30% there (W12 D19 L9); only at one other home venue (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 28%) have they registered a lower win percentage (10+ Tests).

In fact, Sri Lanka are yet to claim a single Test victory in India (D7 L10); they have lost their last two matches there, both by innings margins.

India have never lost a bilateral Test series at home to Sri Lanka (2+ matches); winning four times, including Sri Lanka's last two such tours there (D1).