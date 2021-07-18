India vs Sri Lanka: Sanju Samson out of 1st ODI with ligament injury

Surya Kumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, who made their T20I debut earlier this year against England, were handed their ODI debut in Colombo on Sunday (July 18), while BCCI said Samson's injury is being monitored by the medical team.

"Sanju Samson sprained a ligament in his knee and was hence not available for selection for this game. The medical team is tracking his progress at the moment," BCCI said in a statement.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Updates: Dasun Shanaka elects to bat first; Suryakumar, Kishan make ODI debut

Samson reportedly could be ruled out of the whole white-ball series against Sri Lanka after he sustained a knee ligament injury during a training session.

The Sri Lanka series comprises three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals. The Indian team is being led by Shikhar Dhawan with Rahul Dravid as head coach.

Here is the playing XI for India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI:

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan(wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(wicketkeeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan

