Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka T20 Results List Ahead Of Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Clash

By

India will look to bounce back when they take on Sri Lanka in match 3 of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday (September 6).

Team India lost their opening match of the Super 4 stage by 5 wickets against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (September 4), while Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 4 wickets in their Super 4 opener on Saturday (September 3).

Pakistan avenged a 5-wicket loss from the group stages against India, and the same can be said of Sri Lanka, who redeemed themselves after a humiliating 8-wicket loss to Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 curtain-raiser.

Now, the two Asian giants, who have played each other six times in two bilateral series, will battle once again as Rohit Sharma-led India aims for a win over Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka to keep their Asia Cup final hopes alive.

The two nations have met 25 times so far in T20Is with India holding the clear edge, having beaten their neighbours 17 times, while Sri Lanka has won just 7 such matches with one match ending in No Result. In the recent five meetings, it's still 3-2 in India's favour.

Among the 25 matches, teams chasing have won 16 times and teams batting first have won just 8 times. India has won 7 times when defending a total and 10 times when chasing. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has won 6 times when chasing and once when batting first.

Here is a look at the India vs Sri Lanka T20 Results:

Year Tournament/Series Venue Result
2022 Sri Lanka in India Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala India won by 6 wickets
2022 Sri Lanka in India Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala India won by 7 wickets
2022 Sri Lanka in India BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow India won by 62 runs
2021 India in Sri Lanka R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets
2021 India in Sri Lanka R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets
2021 India in Sri Lanka R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo India won by 38 runs
2020 Sri Lanka in India Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune India won by 78 runs
2020 Sri Lanka in India Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore India won by 7 wickets
2020 Sri Lanka in India Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati No Result
2018 Nidahas T20 Tri-Series R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo India won by 6 wickets
2018 Nidahas T20 Tri-Series R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets
2017 Sri Lanka in India Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai India won by 5 wickets
2017 Sri Lanka in India Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore India won by 88 runs
2017 Sri Lanka in India Barabati Stadium, Cuttack India won by 93 runs
2017 India in Sri Lanka R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo India won by 7 wickets
2016 Asia Cup Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka India won by 5 wickets
2016 Sri Lanka in India Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, Vizag India won by 9 wickets
2016 Sri Lanka in India JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi India won by 69 runs
2016 Sri Lanka in India Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets
2014 T20 World Cup Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets
2012 India in Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele India won by 39 runs
2010 T20 World Cup Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros-Islet, Saint Lucia Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets
2009 Sri Lanka in India Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali India won by 6 wickets
2009 Sri Lanka in India Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Vidarbha Sri Lanka won by 29 runs
2009 India in Sri Lanka R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo India won by 3 wickets
Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 16:07 [IST]
