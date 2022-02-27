India vs Sri Lanka T20 Series 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Series, Stats and Records

The Indians have now equalled Afghanistan's record of 12 wins in the T20Is and it was the third consecutive bilateral T20I series victory (vs NZ, vs WI, vs SL) for the Men in Blue.

Chasing a target of 147, the Rohit Sharma-led side reached home in 16.5 overs for the loss of four wickets. Shreyas Iyer continued his imperious form with the bat as the right-handed batsman slammed the third consecutive fifty in the series and guided his team to a big win. Shreyas became the fourth Indian after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to notch up three fifties in a row in T20Is.

Iyer - who scored a flamboyant 73* off 45 deliveries - hit the winning runs for India with Ravindra Jadeja (22* off 15 balls) present at the other end.

Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka could only post 146/5 in the stipulated 20 overs, thanks to captain Dasun Shanaka's career-best score in T20Is. Shanaka smashed an unbeaten 74 off 38 deliveries and was the lone bright spot from his team in a rather ordinary batting performance.

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Shreyas Iyer's third consecutive fifty helps Team India complete series sweep

The talented right-handed batsman even forged an unbroken partnership of 86 runs with Chamika Karunaratne for the sixth wicket, with the latter's contribution just being 12 runs.

Despite losing 5 wickets cheaply after electing to bat first, the visitors ended up slogging 69 runs in the last four overs, courtesy of a captain's knock from Shanaka.

Here are the stats and players' reactions from the 3rd T20I:

Shreyas Iyer's performance: 204 runs for Shreyas Iyer in 3 T20Is without getting dismissed once. This is the most runs scored by an Indian in a three-T20I bilateral series.

Rohit Sharma since becoming full-time captain:

3-0 Vs New Zealand in T20is.

3-0 Vs West Indies in ODIs.

3-0 Vs West Indies in T20is.

3-0 Vs Sri Lanka in T20is.

# This is the 12th consecutive win for Rohit after becoming the regular captain.

# This is India's 12th successive T20I win and they have equalled Afghanistan's record.

Three unbeaten 50+ scores in a bilateral T20I series:

David Warner (Australia) vs SL, 2019 - 100*, 60*, 57*

Virat Kohli (India) vs England, 2021 - 73*, 77*, 80* (5 matches)

Shreyas Iyer (India) vs SL, 2022 - 57*, 74*, 73*

# It was Rohit Sharma's 125 international appearance in T20Is, most by any player.

Award Winners:

Atoot Jodi of the Match: D Shanaka and C Karunaratne partnership.

Most Sixes: D Shanaka

Player of the Match: Shreyas Iyer

Player of the Series: Shreyas Iyer

Who said what?

Ravindra Jadeja: The plan was to give Bishnoi and Kuldeep some match practise today, that's the reason I didn't bowl. I would stick to the sword celebration (to celebrate a milestone). I have worked hard at the NCA, the trainers there were helpful, that was my preparation for the T20Is and the upcoming Tests.

Avesh Khan: The wicket was supporting the bowlers, the plan was to just bowl proper line and lengths. The popping crease was slippery the other day (on why he struggled in the 3rd T20I against West Indies), here I just needed to be disciplined.

Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain: Want to congratulate India for a wonderful performance. Need some stitches on the hand (picked up the injury attempting a catch). Been tough without our senior bowlers. Didn't capitalise on the first six overs today again with the bat. The pace attack has been outstanding throughout the last year or so. Not so much about pace but control. This is international cricket, we have to adapt, can't complain about conditions.

Shreyas Iyer, Player of the match and series: All three knocks were special, but yesterday's - coming in at a crucial moment, I'd pick that. Only require one ball to get into form as long as you're keeping your eyes on the ball and playing it on its merit. The wicket was a little two-paced today compared to yesterday. Was playing on the merit. The outfield is so fast, just had to hit gaps. Been a roller-coaster journey after my injury. The real test of you is during rehab sessions.

Rohit, India captain: It's a pattern of everything that comes together. We played very well. A lot of positives came out from the series. Want to understand what kind of bench strength we have. Good to give opportunities to those guys. Important to tell guys not to worry about their positions in the team. Want to fill whatever gaps we have. Keeping that in mind we want to move forward. Going to be a big challenge but always nice to have guys in form (whom to pick). Once we reach Mohali we'll start thinking about the Tests.