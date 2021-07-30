India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Records and Statistics

The Sri Lankans claimed consecutive wins in the second and third T20Is to register a series win over the much-fancied Indian side. Chasing a paltry target of 82 runs, Sri Lankans crossed the finish line in 14.3 overs and had seven wickets in hand to subject Indians to a big defeat.

Wanindu Hasaranga emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka in the third T20I with superb figures of 4-0-9-4 and was awarded the player of the match. The spinner was also adjudged the player of the series for troubling the Indian batsmen all through the series.

Sri Lanka vs India, 3rd T20I: Wanindu Hasaranga's imperious show propels hosts to a series clinching win

India's squad suffered a further blow with Navdeep Saini ruled out of the winner-takes-all clash through injury. Sandeep Warrier, who had initially made the trip as a net bowler, was handed a debut, but the pace bowler had little to work with after the tourists' top order collapsed.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan fell for a first-ball duck as India slumped to 25-4 after 30 deliveries. Kuldeep Yadav finished up as the top scorer with 23 not out, one of just three players to reach double figures.

Here are the full list of award winners and key stats from the 3rd T20I and the series between India and Sri Lanka:

Series Winners Series Winners: Sri Lanka 2-1 Player of the match: Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) for conceding just 9 runs from his 4 overs and picking up 4 wickets. Player of the series: Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) for his brilliant bowling performance all through the T20I series. Key stats from the three-match T20I series: Most Runs: Shikhar Dhawan (IND) - 86 runs in 3 T20Is Most Runs (SL): Dhananjaya de Silva - 72 runs in 3 T20Is Highest individual score: Suryakumar Yadav - 50 (5x4s,2x6) Highest Average (Batting): Dhananjaya de Silva - 72; 2 not outs Highest Batting Strike Rate: Charith Asalanka - 169.23 Most Fifties: Suryakumar Yadav - 1 Most Sixes: Charith Asalanka - 3 Most Fours: Shikhar Dhawan - 9 Most Catches: Minod Bhanuka (SL) - 4 Most Wickets: Wanindu Hasaranga - 7 wickets (in 3 games) Most Wickets (for India): Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 5 wickets (in 3 games) Best Bowling Average: Wanindu Hasaranga - 9.57 Best Economy: Yuzvendra Chahal 4.75 Interesting stats and records from the match: # India lost the T20I series against Sri Lanka. The last time before today India lost any bilateral series against Sri Lanka in any format was in 2008. (Test series) # 81/1 - India registered their third-lowest T20I total - 81/8. # India's 81/8 is now the second-lowest restricted total, for a Test side without being dismissed, while playing their full quota of 20 overs in T20I cricket history. The record: West Indies restricted to 79/7 (20 overs) against Zimbabwe at Port of Spain in Feb 2010. # Shikhar Dhawan became the first Indian captain to bag a golden duck in T20Is. # Wanindu Hasaranga's figure of 4/9 is the best for a player on a birthday in T20Is. # Indians who made a debut during the Sri Lanka series: Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier. # This was the first bilateral series win in 21 attempts for Sri Lanka against India across formats since Aug 2008. # It was the first time Sri Lanka have beaten India in eight bilateral T20I series. # Three players with origin from Kerala featured in an India Playing XI for the first time in history. Sanju Samson, Sandeep Warrier and Devdutt Padikkal were part of the 3rd T20I.