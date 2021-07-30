India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Records and Statistics

Series Winners
Series Winners: Sri Lanka 2-1
Player of the match: Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) for conceding just 9 runs from his 4 overs and picking up 4 wickets.
Player of the series: Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) for his brilliant bowling performance all through the T20I series.
Key stats from the three-match T20I series:
Most Runs: Shikhar Dhawan (IND) - 86 runs in 3 T20Is
Most Runs (SL): Dhananjaya de Silva - 72 runs in 3 T20Is
Highest individual score: Suryakumar Yadav - 50 (5x4s,2x6)
Highest Average (Batting): Dhananjaya de Silva - 72; 2 not outs
Highest Batting Strike Rate: Charith Asalanka - 169.23
Most Fifties: Suryakumar Yadav - 1
Most Sixes: Charith Asalanka - 3
Most Fours: Shikhar Dhawan - 9
Most Catches: Minod Bhanuka (SL) - 4
Most Wickets: Wanindu Hasaranga - 7 wickets (in 3 games)
Most Wickets (for India): Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 5 wickets (in 3 games)
Best Bowling Average: Wanindu Hasaranga - 9.57
Best Economy: Yuzvendra Chahal 4.75
Interesting stats and records from the match:
# India lost the T20I series against Sri Lanka. The last time before today India lost any bilateral series against Sri Lanka in any format was in 2008. (Test series)
# 81/1 - India registered their third-lowest T20I total - 81/8.
# India's 81/8 is now the second-lowest restricted total, for a Test side without being dismissed, while playing their full quota of 20 overs in T20I cricket history.
The record: West Indies restricted to 79/7 (20 overs) against Zimbabwe at Port of Spain in Feb 2010.
# Shikhar Dhawan became the first Indian captain to bag a golden duck in T20Is.
# Wanindu Hasaranga's figure of 4/9 is the best for a player on a birthday in T20Is.
# Indians who made a debut during the Sri Lanka series: Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier.
# This was the first bilateral series win in 21 attempts for Sri Lanka against India across formats since Aug 2008.
# It was the first time Sri Lanka have beaten India in eight bilateral T20I series.
# Three players with origin from Kerala featured in an India Playing XI for the first time in history. Sanju Samson, Sandeep Warrier and Devdutt Padikkal were part of the 3rd T20I.