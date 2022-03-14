India vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Series, Records and Statistics

Sri Lanka showed some fight through skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, who made a hundred, but India were too strong to keep at bay for long.

So, here is the full list of awards, details of player of the series, records and stats that were set over the two-match Test series.

1. Awards

Atoot Jodi: Kusal Mendis / Dimuth Karunaratne

Game changer: Rishabh Pant

Grand Spell: Jasprit Bumrah

Player of the Match: Shreyas Iyer

Man of the Series: Rishabh Pant

2. Post-match Comments

Shreyas Iyer, India, Player of the Match: That wasn't my normal approach (attacking spinners), but I saw the batters struggling, so I knew I had to be attacking and put the pressure back on the bowlers. I was batting on 55 when he came in, and then I added around 40 more runs.

“I could have got out earlier as well, so didn't worry about the hundred. I just wanted to bat as many balls as possible, knew that I had some support down the order with Shami and ABumrah. I have always dreamt about playing Test cricket for India, good feeling to come and contribute, want to keep this going.

Rishabh Pant, India, Player of the series: I think both (batting and keeping), you need to keep evolving, I've made mistakes in the past and want to keep improving. It's not in my mindset, the wicket was difficult to play, so I thought I will look for quick runs.

“I'll do whatever the team management want me to do. I think it's more about confidence, previously, I used to think too much, now I'm only focusing on every ball

Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka captain - I would have been more happier if we had won, but it was a tough one, we batted under lights and it was tough. But I have worked hard on my batting.

“We have a good team, the batting didn't capitalize on these conditions, the bowling was good, but we kept bowling loose deliveries every now and then, that's what we need to work on going further.

“There have been several youngsters coming up and this was an experience for them. It has been special playing alongside Lakmal and I wish him well for the upcoming county season.

Rohit Sharma, India captain: It’s been a good run, enjoyed it personally and as a team, there were so many things we wanted to achieve and I think we did. No doubt about it (on Ravindra Jadeja), we have seen him grow as a batter, he seems to be getting better and better, at 7, he strengthens the batting, and he's a complete package, with his fielding and bowling, brings a lot to the team.

“Shreyas Iyer has just carried on from the T20s, he didn't get out there a single time and he's carried it into the Tests. He knew he was replacing Pujara and Rahane, big boots to fill, but he's obviously doing it really well.

“Pant seems to get better in every Test, especially in these conditions. The England series at home was challenging, but looks like the confidence is back, with his catches and stumpings.

“It was kind of Ashwin to say that, but it was my feeling that he is the best bowler, he does something for the team whenever he's given the ball, gives match-winning performance every time he's given the ball, so I think he's a legend of the game.

He came up with the goods every time the ball is handed to him. It's been challenging to play in D/N Tests, and we're still learning about how to handle the conditions. The crowd coming back and celebrating with us has been so pleasing as well.”

Ashwin, Highest wicket-taker: “I am not giving it a thought as to what I need to accomplish in a game. It has become more about how I build up into a series. The pink ball was a bit of a challenge this game as we are coming from a red-ball game and the ball behaves differently, so it took a couple of overs every time we got into a spell.

“It is about being there in the moment, getting into the spell and getting into rhythm. I enjoyed the spell today. It is a combination of a lot of things and it is an internal battle to try and understand the rhythm and pace I want to bowl.

“I thought the Ahmedabad pitch was much quicker and had more bounce than this one. Whenever the batsmen was getting beaten it was by a big margin. I thought Dimuth batted beautifully, whenever he used his feet it was a touch difficult to try and pull the length back.

“It was a different challenge but nonetheless a new experience. When I was bowling over the wicket he (Mendis) was covering the angle nicely and that's why I went round the wicket.

3. Records & Stats

1. Most runs in series: Ravindra Jadeja: 201 runs. Average: 100.50, Highest: 175.

2. Most runs for Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne: 166 runs. Average: 41.50, Highest: 107.

3. Most wickets in series: R Ashwin: 12 wickets Best: 4/47.

4. Most wickets for Sri Lanka: Lasith Embuldeniya: 8 wickets. Best: 3/87

5. R Ashwin went past Dale Steyn’s mark of 439 Test wickets and now he is the 8th highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Others ahead of him are Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, James Anderson, Anil Kumble, Glenn McGrath, Stuart Broad and Courtney Walsh.