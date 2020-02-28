India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has performed exceedingly well in the bowling department but their batting remains a concern as the senior pros like Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet have disappointed with the bat. Mandhana, who has played two games out of three, failed to convert the start into good innings but Kaur has been ineffective with the bat.

Women's T20 World Cup 2020, India vs Sri Lanka: Preview, Team News, Timings and TV Info

India defeated Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand in their first three matches but the credit for most of these wins goes to the bowlers and rookie opener, Shafali Verma.

India have got brilliant starts in the powerplay, thanks to 16-year-old Shafali's fearless batting but the middle-order has been patchy.

The Lankans, on the other hand, are out of the semifinal race following two losses so far.

India and Sri Lanka have met each other in T20Is on 17 occasions with the Women in Blue coming out victorious 13 times. Sri Lankan women have won just 3 games while one match didn't get any result. Last time these two teams met during an international game was way back in 2018.

In the T20 World Cups, the Women in Blue have 3-1 advantage over Sri Lanka.

Here are the Dream11 Fantasy tips for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women game:

Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Umasha Thimeshani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshika Silva, Ama Kanchana, Shashikala Siriwardana, Harshitha Madhavi, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani.

Captain and Vice-Captain:

Captain - Shafali Verma

Vice-Captain - Poonam Yadav

Dream11 Playing XI:

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthi

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma, Chamari Athapaththu

Wicket-keeper: Taniya Bhatia

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Udeshika Prabodhani, Shashikala Siriwardana.