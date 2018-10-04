India Vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Updates: Gabriel traps KL Rahul in front for duck

Rajkot, October 3: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the first of the two-Test series here on Thursday (October 4).

India are playing with three spinners on a track which has a slight amount of green grass. Teenage prodigy Prithvi Shaw is making his Test debut for India and will be opening the innings with KL Rahul. The 18-year-old was handed his Test cap from the skipper and congratulated by the rest of the teammates.

Scarred by yet another overseas debacle, India will once again seek home comfort as they take on an inexperienced West Indies in a two-Test series starting here from Thursday (October 4).

India have endured series losses in South Africa and England over the last nine months but have still managed to remain the number one side in the longest format.

A comprehensive beating of the West Indies at this stage can only serve as a morale-booster to the Virat Kohli-led side which faces another stern test with the Australia tour beginning late November.

There is not much to gain for India against the eighth-ranked West Indies who, on their part, will be trying their best to make an impression in one of the toughest places to tour and against a side which they have not beaten since 2002.

The Indian team was criticised for making too many changes in England and as it panned out, openers M Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan lost their place in the side. Even Karun Nair, who warmed the bench in England, was ignored for the West Indies, triggering an intense selection debate.

Here are the live updates from Day 1: