India Vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Updates: Gabriel traps KL Rahul in front for duck

Rajkot, October 3: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the first of the two-Test series here on Thursday (October 4).
India are playing with three spinners on a track which has a slight amount of green grass. Teenage prodigy Prithvi Shaw is making his Test debut for India and will be opening the innings with KL Rahul. The 18-year-old was handed his Test cap from the skipper and congratulated by the rest of the teammates.
Scarred by yet another overseas debacle, India will once again seek home comfort as they take on an inexperienced West Indies in a two-Test series starting here from Thursday (October 4).
India have endured series losses in South Africa and England over the last nine months but have still managed to remain the number one side in the longest format.
A comprehensive beating of the West Indies at this stage can only serve as a morale-booster to the Virat Kohli-led side which faces another stern test with the Australia tour beginning late November.
There is not much to gain for India against the eighth-ranked West Indies who, on their part, will be trying their best to make an impression in one of the toughest places to tour and against a side which they have not beaten since 2002.
The Indian team was criticised for making too many changes in England and as it panned out, openers M Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan lost their place in the side. Even Karun Nair, who warmed the bench in England, was ignored for the West Indies, triggering an intense selection debate.
Here are the live updates from Day 1:
10 runs came from that over bowled by Bishoo and 50 comes up for India. Shaw and Pujara have also stitched 50-plus partnership between them as well. India 54/1 after 11.
After 10 overs, India have reached 44/1. Shaw and Pujara are looking to revive their team after losing Rahul cheaply. They are adding runs quickly at a healthy run rate of 4-plus.
Spinner Devendra Bishoo has been introduced by West Indies as the pacers couldn't get another breakthrough after Rahul's dismissal in the first over. India have reached 36/1 after 9 overs.
6 overs have been bowled and India have reached 25/1. Too much has happened in the first six overs itself: Prithvi Shaw taking first international runs; KL Rahul's departure for duck in the first over; some attacking strokeplay from Shaw and Gabriel's brilliance with the new ball.
Windies players sporting black armbands.
The WINDIES Players are wearing black armbands to pay respect to their Teammate Kemar Roach who’s mourning the passing of his grandmother. #WIvIND #WindiesCricket #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/YelzANmWRa— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 4, 2018
4,0,4,0,0,4! 12 runs came from that over bowled by Keemo Paul - who is playing his second Test - against debutant Prithvi Shaw. The youngster has played proper cricketing shots and playing his aggressive brand of cricket. India - 24/1 after 4 overs.
Four! First boundary in Test cricket from the youngster. This shot from the 18-year-old oozed class and that must have give him a lot of confidence.
Shaw is second youngest batsman to open for India in the Test.
Youngest to open the batting for India on Test debut:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 4, 2018
17 y 265 d Vijay Mehra
18 y 329 d PRITHVI SHAW
19 y 21d Mushtaq Ali
19 y 172 d Apoorva Sengupta
19 y 293 d Dilip Vengsarkar#INDvsWI #INDvWI
Wicket! KL Rahul is trapped in front by Shanon Gabriel and the opener departs for DUCK in the first over itself. The ball was bowled at a speed of 151kmph and crashed into his pads. The DRS was also wasted as it was pitched in the right areas and the batsman could hardly do anything. India 3/1 after 1 over.
Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul are into the middle to start India's innings. Shaw has taken the strike and he gets off the mark on the second ball of the innings. Shanon Gabriel has started with the new ball for West Indies.
Meet the Playing XIs:
Here's the Playing XI for #INDvWI— BCCI (@BCCI) October 4, 2018
Live - https://t.co/RfrOR7MGDV pic.twitter.com/NwpNBwzS8d
Kohli has won the toss and opts to bat first. Kraigg Brathwaite is leading WI side as Jason Holder isn't fit.
#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli wins the toss and elects to bat first in the 1st Test against West Indies.— BCCI (@BCCI) October 4, 2018
Live - https://t.co/RfrOR7MGDV #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/qot91Wi8q5
West Indies have a debutant too! Shermon Lewis gets his Test cap from Ian Bishop.
Congratulations! to Shermon Lewis making his Test debut today. Received his playing cap from WINDIES Bowling legend Ian Bishop. pic.twitter.com/h18i5a7nMA— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 4, 2018
Prithvi Shaw gets Test Cap!
Test Cap No. 293: @PrithviShaw's dream come true moment 🙌#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/cPMiR1tLwW— BCCI (@BCCI) October 4, 2018
Welcome to the live updates of the first Test match between India and West Indies.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here