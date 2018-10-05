India Vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 2: Live Updates: Jadeja slams 50, India go past 600

New Delhi, October 5: A depleted West Indies bowling attack was once again tormented by the Indian batting duo Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant as India went past 500-run mark before lunch on the second day of the Rajkot Test.

Captain Virat Kohli (72) and Rishabh Pant (17) resumed innings on the second day for the hosts. The duo stitched a partnership of 133 before Pant departed for 92 and Kohli completed his career's 24th Test century.

At lunch break, India were 506/5 in 118 overs with Kohli and Jadeja present at the crease.

Earlier on day 1, India posted a massive 364/4 on a pitch that looks a batsman's paradise. Almost every Indian batsmen, except KL Rahul, added runs to their names on a day that predominantly belonged to debutant Prithvi Shaw.

Day 1: As it happened

18-year-old Shaw slammed a sensational ton in his debut innings and announced his arrival on the big stage after he was given an opportunity to open the innings with Lokesh Rahul. Shaw's aggressive approach against an inexperienced West Indies bowling attack reminded the experts of Virender Sehwag's exuberance and Sachin Tendulkar's class.

Shaw went down in the record books by becoming the youngest player to score a hundred on debut in the longest format, making a magnificent 134 from only 154 balls on day one in Rajkot.

The 18-year-old opener took only 99 deliveries to reach three figures, the third-fastest in a Test bow in terms of balls faced, as the Windies struggled in the absence of Jason Holder, Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph.

Rahul (0), Cheteshwar Pujara (86), and Ajinkya Rahane (41), were the other three wickets India lost.

