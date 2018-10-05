India Vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 2: Live Updates: Jadeja slams 50, India go past 600

New Delhi, October 5: A depleted West Indies bowling attack was once again tormented by the Indian batting duo Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant as India went past 500-run mark before lunch on the second day of the Rajkot Test.
Captain Virat Kohli (72) and Rishabh Pant (17) resumed innings on the second day for the hosts. The duo stitched a partnership of 133 before Pant departed for 92 and Kohli completed his career's 24th Test century.
At lunch break, India were 506/5 in 118 overs with Kohli and Jadeja present at the crease.
Earlier on day 1, India posted a massive 364/4 on a pitch that looks a batsman's paradise. Almost every Indian batsmen, except KL Rahul, added runs to their names on a day that predominantly belonged to debutant Prithvi Shaw.
18-year-old Shaw slammed a sensational ton in his debut innings and announced his arrival on the big stage after he was given an opportunity to open the innings with Lokesh Rahul. Shaw's aggressive approach against an inexperienced West Indies bowling attack reminded the experts of Virender Sehwag's exuberance and Sachin Tendulkar's class.
Shaw went down in the record books by becoming the youngest player to score a hundred on debut in the longest format, making a magnificent 134 from only 154 balls on day one in Rajkot.
The 18-year-old opener took only 99 deliveries to reach three figures, the third-fastest in a Test bow in terms of balls faced, as the Windies struggled in the absence of Jason Holder, Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph.
Rahul (0), Cheteshwar Pujara (86), and Ajinkya Rahane (41), were the other three wickets India lost.
Here are the live updates from the game:
Teams scoring 600+ most often: 34 Australia 31 India * 20 England/ Windies 15 Paksitan
SIXXX! Ravindra Jadeja hammers Bishoo over long-on for a maximum and that brings up 600 for India.
Ravindra Jadeja has played just 16% attacking shots in this half-century, the fewest he's ever played in a 50+ score. #INDvWI— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) October 5, 2018
Fifty! Ravindra Jadeja brings up his second consecutive half-century with a boundary and it follows the trademark celebration.
India lost their 8th wicket in Kuldeep Yadav sometimes back but Jadeja is unfazed with it.
Wicket! Ashwin is caught behind the stumps for 7 and India lost their seventh wicket. Devendra Bishoo gets another scalp in this innings. India - 545/7
Wicket! Sherman Lewis gets a dream wicket of Virat Kohli in his debut game. Kohli is back into the pavilion for 139 and many would feel that the Indian captain missed out on a certain double century. India are 534/6 but they are still cruising.
Another Milestone for Kohli as he completes 1000 Test runs for the third year on the trot.
He becomes the only Indian player to score 1,000+ Test runs in three consecutive calendar years #KingKohli https://t.co/2JRHFKgHZf— BCCI (@BCCI) October 5, 2018
After 121 overs, India are 518/5. Kohli - 129* and Jadeja - 22*.
Play resumes! Kohli and Jadeja are out into the middle again and they must be looking to grill West Indies bowlers further.
It's lunch time at Rajkot! India are 506/5 after 118 overs. 142 runs came in this session and just one wicket was lost. The hosts are in control. Kohli - 120* and Jadeja - 19* will resume innings after lunch break.
500 comes up for India in the 117th over and India look in control. India - 502/5. Kohli = 119* & Jadeja = 16*.
Dropped! Virat Kohli gets a breather on 114 as Devendra Bishoo failed to hold on to the return catch and gives a reprieve to the Indian captain. India - 497/5 after 116 overs.
BCCI hails King Kohli!
All Hail the King 👑 @imVkohli— BCCI (@BCCI) October 5, 2018
24th Test ton ✅
17th as captain 😎
4th century this year 🙌
2nd fastest to 24 Test ton 👌
(More coming, we aren’t done yet) #TeamIndia #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/IgCw1K5JEk
Wicket! Rishabh Pant departs for 92. He gifts his wicket to Devendra Bishoo and remains 8 runs shy of what could have been his first century at home and second consecutive. He tried to hit Bishoo for a big shot but mistimed it and was caught at point. India five down for 470.
Virat Kohli.. 24th Test 100 (in 123 inns. Only Bradman has done it quicker - in 66 inns!)
Virat Kohli..— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 5, 2018
24th Test 100 (in 123 inns. Only Bradman has done it quicker - in 66 inns!)
31st in fc cricket
2nd vs West Indies
11th at home
4th in 2018
17th as captain
20th at #4
19th in the 1st inns
Now has 100s at 20 different grounds (10th in India)#IndvWI
CENTURY! Another captain's knock from Run Machine Virat Kohli as he brings up his career's 24th Test ton with a boundary. Way to go skipper!
🙌 VIRAT KOHLI HUNDRED 🙌— ICC (@ICC) October 5, 2018
The India captain is leading from the front as he brings up his 24th Test 💯! pic.twitter.com/ACPYWrTFwn
Pant has been dominating since morning and Kohli has been more of a spectator.
Kohli was on 67 when Rishabh Pant scored his first run. What domination by Pant #IndvWI— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 5, 2018
Prithvi Shaw has moved on to 81 off 71 deliveries. Who do you think will reach hundred quickly?
Was going somewhere and then thought-— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 5, 2018
Pant ki batting dekhke chalte hain.
Monster SIX from Pant and the ball sails way into the stands. He moves on to 74 off 69 deliveries. That brought 100-run stand between him and Kohli (91*).
SIX! And that brings up a half-century for Rishabh Pant. He has made a habit of hitting sixes to complete fifties and hundreds.
Opened his Test account with a six. Reached his first century with a six. Today, he’s hit another six to reach his 50.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 5, 2018
Rishabh ‘ताबड़तोड़’ Pant 🙌👍👏 #IndvWI #TestAsliFansKa @StarSportsIndia
Kohli's domination at home continues!
Virat Kohli has now passed 3'000 Test runs in India, and his record at home is truly top class. He's scored 1361 runs against pace, averaging 68.05; he's scored 1648 runs against spin, averaging 63.38. #INDvWI— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) October 5, 2018
Another boundary from Prithvi Shaw and that brought up 50-run stand between him and skipper Kohli. India are 389/4 after 94 overs.
India have reached 383/4 after 93 overs. The partnership between Kohli and Pant is worth 46 now.
Milestone Alert! 3000 Test runs in India for Virat Kohli in 53 innings. Joint quickest with Cheteshwar Pujara.
Blast from the past! BCCI shares the winning moments from the famous Mohali Test victory against Australia.
#ThisDay in 2010 - On a dramatic final day of Mohali Test between India and Australia, the stylish batsman @VVSLaxman281 managed to see India home with a thrilling one-wicket win.— BCCI (@BCCI) October 5, 2018
How many of you remember this moment? pic.twitter.com/DyEvvM0bPk
Rishabh Pant gets the first boundary of the day as India reach 373/4 in 91 overs.
Kohli practices ahead of the innings on day 2. Teammates are expecting another ton from their skipper today.
In the zone - captain @imVkohli #TeamIndia #INDvWI— BCCI (@BCCI) October 5, 2018
Day ✌🏻 begins in half hour 🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/1AEEGKV8rX
India's overnight batsmen Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are out into the middle to resume innings from 364/4 on day 2. West Indies bowlers would hope for an improved show on the second day.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here