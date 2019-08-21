India vs West Indies 1st Test in Antigua: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, captain and vice-captain

Tourists India are ranked No. 1 in the ICC Test Rankings while hosts West Indies are at the eighth spot and both the teams would be aiming to for a win to bag the full 120 points, 60 from each game.

Having won the limited-overs series against Windies on this tour, Team India would be hoping to repeat their exploits but the hosts have looked a better Test side off late. Earlier this year, England lost a Test series to Windies 1-2 in some of the liveliest pitches on the Caribbean islands. The hosts would be again fancying their chances by producing some lively pitches for the Indian batters. The last Test played here saw England scoring 187 and 132 but that was a different time of the year.

Batsmen:

The Indian batting line-up is studded with Test match specialists like Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal could be a part of your Dream11 batsmen from India. Since Ajinkya Rahane has been out of form in the last one year, you could give the right-handed batsman from Mumbai a miss in your Dream11 team.

West Indies would rely heavily on Shai Hope, Kraig Brathwaite and Shimron Hetmyer and John Campbell in their batting department. However, Shai Hope and Kraig Brathwaite are the only WI batsmen who could fit in your Dream11 team.

Mayank Agarwal and Kraig Brathwaite could be your openers for the first Test.

Wicketkeeper:

Rishabh Pant has done exceedingly well for India in the Test cricket. The 21-year-old is only one-year-old in the longer format of the game but he has established himself as India's first-choice wicketkeeper.

Bowlers:

India's pace battery comprising Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma looks threatening. India would also be wary of the challenge that can be posed by Windies' new-ball pair of Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel along with Jason Holder bowling his steady seam-up spells.

If the pitch carries pace and bounce, Kohli would be inclined towards going with seven batsmen and four specialist bowlers in such a scenario Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav will be fighting for the lone spinner's slot. The Indian captain could go with three pacers and two spinners if the pitch is on the slower side and in this case, either Ashwin or Kuldeep will be paired with left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

You could include Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Holder, Mohammed Shami in your Dream11 team. Ravichandran Ashwin has done well in the County circuit in the English summer and he could be the spinner in your Dream11 team. Ashwin is a decent batsman and has slammed four tons against West Indies in Tests.

All-rounder:

Ravindra Jadeja could be the all-rounder in your Dream11 team for the first Test. The Saurashtra cricketer is in prime form across all formats and his superb hitting skills lower down the order makes him a dangerous batsman.

Here is the Dream 11 Fantasy Team for 1st Test between India and West Indies:

MyDream 11: Mayank Agarwal, Kraigg Brathwaite, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja (all-rounder), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Holder, Mohammed Shami.

Captain & Vice-captain recommendation:

Virat Kohli (Captain); Cheteshwar Pujara (Vice-Captain).