India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Sensational Simmons guides Windies to a series-levelling win - As it happened

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 8: Lendl Simmons scored an unbeaten half-century and his opening partner Evin Lewis too continued his rich vein of form against India intact as West Indies hammered Team India by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 International here at the Greenfield Stadium on Sunday (December 8).

With this convincing win, the Men In Maroon have levelled the series and they will now face the Men In Blue in Mumbai for the third and deciding match on Wednesday (December 11).

Chasing a decent target of 171 in the stipulated 20 overs after their captain Kieron Pollard invited Indian captain Virat Kohli to bat first, West Indies openers Evin Lewis (40) and Simmons (67*) gave their team a brilliant start. The openers shared a partnership of 73 runs and gave their team the momentum in the run chase.

Shimron Hetmyer (23 off 14) and Nicolas Pooran (38* off 18) played their parts well as they attacked every Indian bowler, later in the innings and ensured the visitors do not fumble in the run chase. Simmons was awarded the man of the match for his match-winning knock.

Earlier, Shivam Dube (54) scored his maiden half-century while Rishabh Pant (33*) also played a good hand with the bat as India posted 170/7 batting first. Barring Pant and Dube, no Indian batsmen managed to attack Windies bowlers and kept losing their wickets at the wrong time which eventually prevented them from ending the innings with a flourish.

Openers KL Rahul (11) and Rohit Sharma (15) failed to give the hosts a good start in the powerplay while Kohli (19), Shreyas Iyer (10) too were dismissed at the wrong time which prevented them from posting 20 to 25-plus runs.

Here's how the match panned out: