India Vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Hat-trick boy Kuldeep, centurions Rohit-Rahul hand India massive win - As it happened

Visakhapatnam, Dec 18: Riding upon centuries from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and brilliant bowling effort, including a hat-trick from chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, Team India registered a massive 107-run win over West Indies in the second one-day international at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in here on Wednesday (December 18).

With this win, Team India levelled the three-match series 1-all and the two teams will now head for Cuttack to play the third and deciding ODI on Sunday (September 22).

Having posted a mammoth 387/5 in the stipulated 50 overs after Kieron Pollard invited the Indian captain, Virat Kohli, to bat first on a batting-friendly Vizag strip. Rohit slammed his 28th ODI ton, while his opening partner Rahul notched up his third century in the 50-over format and first on Indian soil. The duo shared a huge 227-run opening stand and set the tone for a big total for the hosts. Later, Shreyas Iyer (53) and Rishabh Pant (39 off 16) punished the Windies bowlers in the death overs to ensure their team has the momentum at innings' break.

In response, the tourists too were off to a brisk start as opener Evin Lewis and Shai Hope started adding runs well in the powerplay. However, the Indians came back strongly in the middle overs and kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and prevented the tourists from overhauling the target.

Shai Hope (78) and Nicolas Pooran (75) kept the hosts on the tenterhooks with their threatening century stand but once Pooran was dismissed, Hope too lost his concentration and followed him quickly. Mohammed Shami broke the partnership between these two and removed the Windies skipper Pollard off successive deliveries to put his team in command.

Later, Kuldeep Yadav became the first Indian bowler to pick up his second hat-trick in the ODIs and broke the backbone of Windies in the run chase. The chinaman now has 99 ODI wickets to his name.

Rohit was awarded the man of the match for his brilliant batting effort.

Here's how the second ODI panned out: